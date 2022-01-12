Former Overwatch buddies xQc and dafran share a wholesome moment while watching each other’s streams

In a recent livestream, fans of Felix "xQc" Lengyel were watching clips of dafran's gameplay, only to find that dafran was watching the same stream!

It was a genuinely wholesome moment between the long-time rivals. The two go back a long way and have had some entertaining interactions, but this particular livestream clip just felt wholesome, swearing aside.

xQc and dafran took the "React Meta" to a whole new level by reacting to each other watching the other player simultaneously. The former Overwatch pro has gone from watching Master Chef to watching dafran in no time.

Dafran reacts to xQc in real-time

xQc was busy reacting live to some footage of dafran playing a game, which led to a hilarious moment between the two. After a few moments of watching the gameplay, xQc paused and hopped over to dafran’s stream. That’s when xQc heard the echo of his own voice coming through the speakers.

“It’s not bad, it’s not bad. What’s going on? . . . Hey, he’s, f*ck you! F*ck you motherf*cker!”

The streamer laughed, flashed middle fingers at the camera, and laughed for several moments. After sipping coffee and asking chat, “What’s up?” the clip ends. xQc and dafran shared a pretty heartwarming moment despite being rivals in the Overwatch League.

The reaction was positive on social media, with one Reddit commenter referring to it as wholesome. Others still referred to the streamer's time watching Master Chef, with how the content was going.

The two have streamed together for a long time, and fans may remember their time in Rust together. They both left the Overwatch League around the same time, in 2019. Dafran dropped a clip on Twitter of xQc "swearing his loyalty" to the PVP server, which led to dafran being xQc's in-game servant farmer. Now the two are watching each other's streams at the same time.

Farmer Dafran @dafran xQc has sworn loyalty to the PVP server, and will not leave for the RP server, therefor I will be his servant farmer again xQc has sworn loyalty to the PVP server, and will not leave for the RP server, therefor I will be his servant farmer again https://t.co/XmkEKb6uQP

The two have also played Overwatch together, stomped entire teams, and played together in Rust. xQc went from reacting to Master Chef to reacting to dafran, only to react to dafran responding to his friend. It doesn't sound evident, but it's a hilarious, warm moment between rivals and friends.

This might be the best reactionary content from the Overwatch pro's stream since Master Chef, though Felix said that's "getting worked on".

Edited by Yasho Amonkar