"It's getting worked on": xQc says 'his people' are in discussions to receive permission for MasterChef streams

Felix "xQc" Lengyel may have something cooking up with the team behind MasterChef, hinting at some big things in his stream.

Following Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker's stream VOD take-down from streaming MasterChef, Twitch streamers have ceased watching the show in fear of receiving a take-down of the same nature.

While xQc avoided doing the same as well, he also revealed the possibility of streaming the show in the future, legally.

"But, it's getting worked on, it's a discussion that's actively being processed, so it'll take time for sure, but we'll see what happens."

xQc says he genuinely enjoys watching MasterChef

During his latest Twitch stream, Felix "xQc" Lengyel hinted to his viewers that bigger things may come in the future regarding him and the possibility of streaming MasterChef risk-free.

xQc had queued up an episode of the anime Hunter X Hunter to watch on stream, seeing as his MasterChef days were over for now. He paused and decided to release a drop of hope to his viewers:

"Okay, 'want Gordo?' guys guys guys, I don't want to say anything crazy about it, okay? Cause, I don't want y'all to go crazy on it, okay chat? But, believe it or not, the Gordo stuff... um. I- I don't want to get ahead of anything, I don't want to get anybody's hopes up.. but I actually enjoy MasterChef a lot and my people are talking to their people."

His words immediately heightened the excitement in his Twitch chat. He continued,

"So there might be something cool with that. Maybe, in the future, there's going to be some- we'll be able to watch some of it, or- we'll see how it's going to work. But, it's getting worked on, it's a discussion that's actively being processed, so it'll take time for sure, but we'll see what happens."

xQc's news was intriguing to hear for some, with Reddit users of r/LivestreamFail discussing how the conditions of the deal would work out or which platform the streamer would collaborate with.

"The end" was declared by none other than Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker himself, after he received an e-mail during his livestream denoting that one of his previous VODs had been copyright-striked by the MasterChef team.

Imane "Pokimane" Anys was also punished for watching copyrighted content on stream, receiving a 48-hour suspension for watching Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Edited by Danyal Arabi