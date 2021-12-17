“It’s not even that bad”: xQc underplays the degree of mess in his room

During a recent stream, Felix "xQc" Lengyel's fans received a reality check on how the streamer operates out of his room every day when he showcased how dirty it was.

While fans noticed his girlfriend Adept begging him to clean it, the Canadian streamer believed it wasn't that bad. However, both the fans and his girlfriend could see that he desperately needed a facelift for his room.

xQc shows off the amount of trash in his room while his girlfriend orders him to clean the room

Adept isn't happy with the dirty state of xQc's room (Image via Twitch/xQcOW)

Adept walked in on xQc's stream during a recent stream to serve him with an ultimatum to clean his room because of how untidy it was. However, Felix had no plans to do chores as he just wanted to chill with his fans on stream.

"I don't want to clean the room though, I am chill like this."

While fans could see some laundry, takeout and other things lying on his floor, it didn't look like a hard room to clean. However, Felix then decided to show his fans what his girlfriend had been cribbing about for the past few minutes, and they realized why she was desperate for Felix to clean it.

On his desk, fans spotted glasses of soft drinks he got from all the takeout food he ordered for stream. Moreover, they could also notice napkins and even an uneaten box of pasta.

Then, it was more of the same on the soft drinks and the food on the floor. However, now fans can also notice the massive amount of takeout packaging from fast food locations like McDonald's, Starbucks, Subway and more.

Behind his chair, xQc also showed off his lackluster cable management and water bottles lying around on his bed and the floor. To make matters worse, Felix even underplayed his room's dirtiness while Adept complained more about cleaning it.

"It's not even that bad."

His Twitch chat urged him to clean the room because of its state and echoed many of Adept's thoughts. Some even suggested getting a dustbin as that will help in hygiene. However, it seems like he has no plans to do that now.

Even then, Adept and his fans would love to see a cleaning stream soon, so they could be satisfied watching him clean and talk as well.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha