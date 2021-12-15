"I got you, bro" - xQc bans HasanAbi fans spamming his Twitch chat with slurs

During a recent livestream, xQc could be seen banning several HasanAbi fans from his Twitch chat for spamming slurs. The drama in his chat happened because of HasanAbi's recent Twitch ban, which was handed to the streamer for saying the word "cr*cker" on his live stream. The Amazon-owned platform has deemed the term a racial slur and banned Hasan, along with two of his moderators, for its usage on his stream.

Since then, HasanAbi has been fighting relentlessly to prove that the term is not a racial slur since it still puts 'the white man' in a position of power. However, Twitch paid no heed to his explanation and promptly banned him.

xQc bans HasanAbi fans being salty in his chat

xQc was one of the few streamers who believed that HasanAbi could have avoided this situation if he wished to do so. Naturally, now that HasanAbi has been banned on Twitch, his fanbase has taken it upon themselves to raid the chats of any streamer who had not supported Hasan and spew hateful messages on them. In xQc's case, HasanAbi's fans took to spamming his Twitch chat with slurs.

xQc dealt with the situation rather calmly, simply going ahead and banning any viewer who was using slurs on his chat. His explanation for the same was that Twitch would have banned them anyway, so he was just giving them an early taste of what was coming for them.

"Twitch was going to get you. Don't worry, I got you. I got you, bro."

When the debate was just starting out, xQc had explained his take on the situation, stating that he believes streamers should refrain from using any terms that may seem offensive to people based on color, gender, or race. He explained his take quite logically, stating that as a streamer, doing so online also gives other people the authority to do the same things on a higher magnitude.

His views were also echoed by Pokimane, who seemed very confused when HasanAbi kept repeating that the word "cr*cker" is not a racial slur. It will be interesting to see if Hasan's fans raid her chat as well.

Edited by Atul S