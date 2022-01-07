"It's the same": NymN compares current Twitch meta to streaming gameplay

Swedish Streamer Elias "NymN" Mlayeh recently gave his opinion on the latest drama surrounding content reaction streams, relating it to people streaming themselves playing video games.

The streamer was working in his kitchen while livestreaming:

NymN's opinion on the new react meta gives chatters something to consider

During Twitch streamer NymN's latest cooking broadcast, a viewer donated with a message asking Nymn about his opinion on the latest Twitch drama involving streamers like xQc, and HasanAbi.

The drama was all about viewers and fellow streamers criticizing bigger streamers livestreaming while watching shows like MasterChef. Their argument is that they aren't inherently doing anything but sitting there and watching the show in its entirety, adding little to no commentary or added value to the experience. Even Chef Gordon Ramsey himself had a sly jab at Twitch in a tweet.

Although it seems that a majority believe this reaction stream content isn't good, NymN said something that put it into a different perspective:

"I don't understand why people pretend like playing video games for a living is somehow this super noble and impressive profession. Like, it's the same s***!"

The flip argument that most content involving gaming on Twitch isn't transformative or revolutionary weakens the argument that reaction streams are lazy. However, NymN further argues that they are essentially the same thing, and people complaining about it are just jealous:

"I think that most of the people that are generally upset with streamers just reacting all day...I honestly just think it comes down to jealousy."

While others do share his sentiments, many believe that whether this content is good or bad is irrelevant and try to warn that there will be bigger consequences for watching shows and movies in entirety. This is a valid concern due to DMCA's transformative use and fair use laws being heavily implemented on Twitch and YouTube.

A recent example of this implementation of copyright law is Ludwig's ban on YouTube for listening to the child nursery rhyme "Baby Shark" for only a few seconds.

So will big streamers like xQc and HasanAbi be banned for these react streams, or will this reaction meta continue to thrive? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

