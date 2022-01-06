×
Create
Notifications

"At least they didn't die": NymN struggles to launch rockets in Kerbal Space Program

NymN attempts to launch a rocket into the deep reaches of space, but can only barely get it off the ground (Image via Sportskeeda)
NymN attempts to launch a rocket into the deep reaches of space, but can only barely get it off the ground (Image via Sportskeeda)
Kobi Beef
comments icon
Modified Jan 06, 2022 06:06 AM IST
Feature

During his latest Twitch stream, Swedish streamer Elias "NymN" Mlayeh attempted to launch space-bound rockets in the popular space flight simulator Kerbal Space Program. However, just like real rocket launches, there are always issues, and there were plenty of issues during this stream.

NymN has difficulties getting spaceships into space in Kerbal Space Program

"It's not rocket science" is definitely not a phrase that can be used when playing Kerbal Space Program. The game is devised to give the player a realistic simulation of designing and piloting a space rocket.

The mechanics of building a rocket and the small nuances of piloting said rockets take time to learn, and the process is certainly not meant to be a quick, easy experience. This was truly showcased when NymN first attempted to launch his shuttle:

"Oh...Huh"

The rockets got into the air, the liftoff was going smoothly, but Nymn accidentally detached his thruster rockets, causing the rocket to quickly lose its upward momentum and come crashing back to earth.

The nose of the shuttle crashed into the ground, exploding and killing his crew instantly:

"Guys, they survived maybe! No..."

After his initial attempt fails, he goes for another try, but this time the shuttle somehow barely even gets off the ground before issues arise. The first of which being that the rockets aren't lifting the shuttle off the ground at all, and as the rocket is failing to launch, the whole thing starts to tip over.

Some of the rockets explode against the main hull of the spacecraft, further maiming the failed spaceship. As the explosions stop and the smoke clears, NymN notices that the shuttle holding the crew miraculously didn't get destroyed:

"At least they didn't die."

Many people go on Twitch to see experts play games flawlessly, but it seems like NymN's community certainly isn't expecting perfection when he plays Kerbal Space Program.

Also ReadArticle Continues below

His mistakes illicit a mix of reactions, you want to tell him what he's doing wrong, but it's also just as fun to watch him struggle. But at the end of it all, he eventually landed his shuttle safely and completed his mission successfully, which was relieving for his backseat driving chat.

Edited by R. Elahi
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी