"At least they didn't die": NymN struggles to launch rockets in Kerbal Space Program

During his latest Twitch stream, Swedish streamer Elias "NymN" Mlayeh attempted to launch space-bound rockets in the popular space flight simulator Kerbal Space Program. However, just like real rocket launches, there are always issues, and there were plenty of issues during this stream.

"It's not rocket science" is definitely not a phrase that can be used when playing Kerbal Space Program. The game is devised to give the player a realistic simulation of designing and piloting a space rocket.

The mechanics of building a rocket and the small nuances of piloting said rockets take time to learn, and the process is certainly not meant to be a quick, easy experience. This was truly showcased when NymN first attempted to launch his shuttle:

"Oh...Huh"

The rockets got into the air, the liftoff was going smoothly, but Nymn accidentally detached his thruster rockets, causing the rocket to quickly lose its upward momentum and come crashing back to earth.

The nose of the shuttle crashed into the ground, exploding and killing his crew instantly:

"Guys, they survived maybe! No..."

After his initial attempt fails, he goes for another try, but this time the shuttle somehow barely even gets off the ground before issues arise. The first of which being that the rockets aren't lifting the shuttle off the ground at all, and as the rocket is failing to launch, the whole thing starts to tip over.

Some of the rockets explode against the main hull of the spacecraft, further maiming the failed spaceship. As the explosions stop and the smoke clears, NymN notices that the shuttle holding the crew miraculously didn't get destroyed:

"At least they didn't die."

Many people go on Twitch to see experts play games flawlessly, but it seems like NymN's community certainly isn't expecting perfection when he plays Kerbal Space Program.

His mistakes illicit a mix of reactions, you want to tell him what he's doing wrong, but it's also just as fun to watch him struggle. But at the end of it all, he eventually landed his shuttle safely and completed his mission successfully, which was relieving for his backseat driving chat.

