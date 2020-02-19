The 6 best Simulation Games you need to play

Simulation games have always been massively popular, ever since PCs and consoles had the capability to power it. Simulation games are often even used to test real-life scenarios and situations. But that's not something to stress over.

The fascination for simulation games is mostly because it allows people to be in situations they normally wouldn't. Want to fly a plane? Perhaps a spaceship? Maybe you want to be the mayor of a city. The possibilities are far-reaching depending on your preference.

Simulation games have come a long way but most of them are still only on PC. Here are 6 of the best simulation games you need to try out.

#6 The Sims 4

Available on: PC, PS4, Xbox One

The Sims is a classic simulation game series which has been around for almost 20 years. The Sims 4 is the latest release which allows you to play the same life simulation and much more. Create your character, start a family, start a career and live a life that you can't live in the real world.

The Sims 4 also has the option to start your character from an infant to adolescence to adulthood and old age, allowing you to live a full life of a character. The Sims 4 also has a lot of replayability so you can walk through multiple scenarios.

#5 Arma 3

Available on: PC

Arma 3 is a military simulation game which can also be an open world shooter. The game allows you to create multiple scenarios in their multiplayer sandbox. Many players have created situations such as the US Military infiltrating the Taliban and many similar scenarios.

Arma 3 is a lot more challenging than regular FPS games. Since it emulates real world military, you have to take extreme caution and play your games as if you were a real soldier.

Arma 3 has a huge modding community and customised content. PUBG, one of the most famous Battle Royale games today was born as a mod in Arma 3.

