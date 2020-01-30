6 Games releasing in February 2020

Gautam Nath FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Are you excited about the upcoming games/

The first month of 2020 is almost over and February is quickly approaching. The decade started off strong but the best is yet to come. There is still a huge list of games yet to be released in 2020 but we'll still have to wait a while for them.

We also have some other announcements to look forward to in the year, such as the release of the new PS5 and Xbox Series X set of consoles. The lifecycle of the existing console generation will still be around for a bit though.

While we wait, here are 6 games that are releasing in February 2020 that are pretty exciting.

#6. Hunt: Showdown

Release Date: 18 February 2020

Available on: PS4 (already released on Xbox One and PC)

Hunt: Showdown is a full PvP/PvE first-person shooter experience. You play as a bounty hunter while scouring the world, encountering other players and even playing PvE combats. The game is based on High Risk and High Reward.

If you fail, your honor and loot get stripped and you have to work your way back up again. But if you succeed, you will be rewarded with the riches the game has to offer. In the PvP mode, 12 players are placed in a map and they are given a bounty target. The player who kills the first target will then become the primary target.

Hunt: Showdown has already been released for PC and Xbox One and is coming to PS4 this February.

Advertisement

#5. Street Fighter V: Champion Edition

Release Date: 14 February 2020

Available on: PC, PS4

Street Fighter V has been out for a while already. While this is not a new game, it is a huge DLC update for players who are into the game. Owners of Street Fighter V will receive this update for free.

The Champion Edition includes a new Online competitive mode, more battle challenges, an extra story chapter and more. Street Fighter V is the biggest game from the series yet and Capcom has added quite a bit of content to it!

1 / 3 NEXT