The most anticipated games of 2020

2019 has been a paradise of some of the best releases we have seen so far. As we approach a new decade, we are entering a new era of gaming which will likely be better than anything we have ever seen so far.

After 2020, we get the new generation of consoles such as the PS5, Xbox Series X, and a possible new Nintendo Switch edition. We are also in the era of cloud gaming with Google Stadia and Project xCloud changing the way we game via streaming.

But 2020 is packed with many new surprises and exciting releases. Some of these releases have been known for many years but we've had to patiently wait for the development of these games. January 2020 has some nice releases as well but it only gets better from there!

Here are 6 of the most anticipated games which are releasing in 2020.

6. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Release Date: 20 March 2020

Available on: Nintendo Switch

It has been 8 years since the release of the last Animal Crossing game. In this game, you form a community with animals and it is also a "life simulation" game where you have to go to bed on time, do side quests, craft materials, and tools on a huge island.

Animal Crossing has gained a cult following over the years and for the many games which are "life simulations", Animal Crossing is one of the best entries there is. Nintendo fans have been hyped for New Horizons since it was announced earlier in E3 2019.

5. Marvel's Avengers

Release Date: 15 May 2020

Available on: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Stadia

Marvel's Avengers is one of the most anticipated kinds of games many comic nerds and otherwise have been waiting for. For the first time, we have an open-world game where you can play as the Avengers: Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, Black Widow, and Hulk. Flying around as Iron Man or Thor, smashing as Hulking, advanced combat with Black Widow or Captain America? Yes, please.

More details will be revealed later as more characters and regions will be unlockable. You can also play online with up to 4 players in certain missions where you all control an individual Avenger. The Avengers game has no connection to the movies and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It instead takes inspiration from the long-running comic book series.

4. Halo Infinite

Release Date: 2020

Available on: PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X

When 2020 comes around, it will have been 5 years since the release of the last Halo game. Halo: Infinite is aimed to be a game that goes above and beyond while also retaining the elements that made the old Halo games one of the most loved in the series.

Halo Infinite will feature more focus on Master Chief, the protagonist who we played as in most of the games. The best part of this game? They are bringing back split-screen multiplayer!

Halo Infinite will feature a beta release and will also feature advanced HDR features such as 4K and 8K resolutions. They are trying to make it the most beautiful Halo game yet! There is currently no release date but 2020 is the scheduled release year.

#3. DOOM Eternal

Release Date: 20 March 2020

Available on: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Stadia

Doom guy had a surprising welcome with the DOOM remake in 2016. Now he's getting a direct sequel in yet another gory adventure with DOOM Eternal. There will be many new types of enemies, guns, live systems and new types of systems. DOOM Eternal brings back what is beloved about DOOM while also adding some new creative elements to the game.

2. The Last of Us Part II

Release Date: 29 May 2020

Available on: PS4

Joel and Ellie are back in one of the most anticipated game sequels of any game. The Last of Us was known to be one of the best storytelling games and won the awards they deserve for doing so. The Last of Us 2 is set 5 years after the first game and this time, it looks like there is more focus on playing Ellie, unlike the first game where you played as Joel mostly.

Immerse back into the world of Clickers and Runners and hostile government forces with many action elements such as stealth, open combat and a great story to be expanded upon. The Last of Us Part II will also feature different editions: standard, special, collector's and an Ellie edition which will come with their own collectibles.

1. Cyberpunk 2077

Release Date: 16 April 2020

Available on: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Stadia

Number 1 on the list and perhaps predictably so is Cyberpunk 2077. This is one of the most anticipated games for a very long time and it is brought to you by the same developers who made the epic Witcher 3: Wild Hunt series. Fans went wild when they found out that Keanu Reeves is your sidekick for most of the game.

It is also aimed to have many open endings, a rich open world featuring a cyberpunk dystopia. You can upgrade your weapons, your gear and you can play the game just the way you like and choose. Cyberpunk 2077 is almost upon us!