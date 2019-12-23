5 games releasing in January 2020

Gautam Nath FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Dec 23, 2019

Dec 23, 2019 IST SHARE

We are fast approaching a new year and a new decade. We've had an incredible journey and a pool of amazing games in 2019 such as Jedi Fallen Order, Pokemon Sword and Shield, Death Stranding, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and many more.

In 2020, we not only have games to look forward but we are also entering the next generation of consoles which will change with the Xbox Scarlett, PS5 and more. Cloud gaming has started with Google Stadia and will see a promising future with xCloud and many cloud gaming services being fine-tuned as we speak.

But we're still going strong with the PS4, Xbox, PC and Nintendo Switch. There will also be games released for these consoles for a while. Here are 5 games releasing in January 2020.

#5 Journey to the Savage Planet

Available on: PC, PS4

Release Date: 28 January 2020

Releasing in late January, Journey to the Savage Planet is like a mini-No Man's Sky without the huge, procedurally generated universe. You are dropped as a trusted explorer in a huge planet and you are tasked to survey the planet and test if it is fit to repopulate Earth's population.

In this open world game, you are tasked with exploring the flora and fauna of a strange planet. You can also craft weapons and technology to survive and ensure your task is continued.

#4 Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire

Advertisement

Available on: PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Release Date: 28 January 2020

Pillars of Eternity II has already been released for the PC last year. It is now time for it to come to console. The series is known to be the spiritual successor of Baldur's Gate and follows similar gameplay styles.

It is a very detailed RPG where there are just so many things to do. From naval warfare to exploring the world to battling dungeons and a rich story, Pillars of Eternity is a recommended RPG to play if you are into the genre.

#3 The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners

Available on: PC (VR)

Release Date: 23 January 2020

Although a VR game, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners challenges the usual narrative of Walking Dead games and media today. Unlike the TellTale game, you get to choose the way you survive and walk around the world of zombies.

You can go in guns blazing or you can choose to sneak past without making a sound. It is aimed to be a truly immersive experience where you feel like you are a character in the Walking Dead universe.

#2 Warcraft III: Reforged

Available on: PC

Release Date: 29 January 2020

Originally aimed for a December release, Warcraft III: Reforged is now delayed by a month to late January. It is a remake of one of the best games in gaming history. Warcraft 3 was single handedly responsible for the creation of Dota 2 and even when Age of Empires was still all the rage, Warcraft 3 found its way to be one of the most popular RTS game competitively.

But Warcraft 3's Reign of Chaos and The Frozen Throne also had a very rich immersive story of betrayal, pillaging, honour and so much more. You could play as all factions even if they were the "good guys" or "bad guys". Now it is finally time to relive the nostalgic moments to hear your Orcs go "Lok'tar Ogar!" or your humans and Night Elves to go "For the Alliance".

#1 Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

Available on: PC, PS4

Release Date: 17 January 2020

If Warcraft 3 wasn't nostalgia enough, here's the classic Dragon Ball Z Saga coming back to life in probably the most ambitious take on the series yet. Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot tells the tale of the entire Dragon Ball Z series, from defeating Goku's menacing brother Kakarot to the epic finale of the Kid Buu saga.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot also brings back the original creator Akira Toriyama as a creative director. It introduces a character called Bonyu to the lore, an ex-member of the Ginyu Force. Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is not just a retelling of the story but it will also reveal more details of the lore that the anime never got around to doing.

This rich open world game allows you to play as your beloved Z-Fighters such as Goku, Gohan, Piccolo, Vegeta and more. You have the option to do side missions and you have to strengthen your character if you want to face powerful bosses like Frieza or Cell. Since there is more room to retell the story, more lore is being added.