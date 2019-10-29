Google Stadia releases next month; here's what we know and what games are available

Google is releasing their new Stadia console on November 19.

The future of gaming is on the horizon, with games slowly moving to the cloud and the technology slowly adapting games to the cloud service. Among the new candidates of cloud gaming is Google Stadia. Google is releasing their new Stadia console on November 19.

Google has not been very involved in the gaming industry. Their most amount of involvement is with Google Play, which is linked to their Android mobile operating systems. Google has a track record of launching ambitious projects which eventually get shut down, but let's hope the Google Stadia is not one of them.

Google Stadia is now going to be one of the first products to launch into game streaming and playing directly from the cloud. Regardless of whether it fails or succeeds, we will finally understand the reality of cloud gaming in the future.

So what is Google Stadia and what games can we expect for the new console?

#1 Availability

Only to lauch in 14 regions across the world

The Google Stadia console will only be available in 14 select regions on launch: The United States, Canada, UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, and Finland. Stadia will be available to other regions as Google slowly launches it in 2020.

#2 Specifications

Google Stadia has a 10.7 teraflop GPU

Here are the hardware specifications of Google Stadia:

CPU : Custom 2.7GHz hyper-threaded x86 CPU with AVX2 SIMD and 9.5MB L2+L3 cache

: Custom 2.7GHz hyper-threaded x86 CPU with AVX2 SIMD and 9.5MB L2+L3 cache GPU : Custom AMD GPU with HBM2 memory and 56 compute units, capable of 10.7 teraflops

: Custom AMD GPU with HBM2 memory and 56 compute units, capable of 10.7 teraflops RAM : 16GB of RAM with up to 484GB/s of performance

: 16GB of RAM with up to 484GB/s of performance SSD cloud storage

Google Stadia has a 10.7 teraflop GPU, which basically means that it is capable of rendering 4K quality games much faster than the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X. Although PS and Xbox are due for new editions that will be faster than the Stadia, it is still very impressive hardware.

There are also network requirements since Google Stadia requires you to be online (no offline gaming is the biggest downside). They are:

Minimum 10 Mbps download / 1 Mbps upload

35 Mbps download for 4K streaming

