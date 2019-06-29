6 Reasons why Google Stadia will fail

Earlier this year in the Game Developers Conference 2019, Google announced it's "revolutionary" Stadia. Stadia is a cloud gaming platform where users can stream and play games on any hardware, regardless of the power and capability of the hardware.

Microsoft is also working on something similar, an initiative called "Project xCloud" where users can stream games on mobiles or any other hardware to play full-fledged games without hardware restrictions. Project xCloud is nowhere near completion yet, so it looks like the first cloud gaming platform will have to be done on Stadia.

Stadia is releasing in November 2019. There isn't going to be a beta version for testing the product or anything of that nature. We will be diving right into the product. As ambitious as Google Stadia is, it doesn't seem likely that it will be all that successful. Here are 6 reasons why Google Stadia will likely fail to stay in the market.

#6. Subscription service and hardware doesn't make it cheaper

Although Google Stadia is only $129, much cheaper than any console on the market right now, it's not really cost effective. You need to pay for the hardware first and when it launches in November, you will also have to pay a $10 subscription on top of that. The subscription gives you access to 4K, 60 FPS streaming. A free subscription which will limit streaming to 1080p is only being released in 2020.

So if you own the Stadia for 2 years, you are effectively paying $129 + $240, which is almost the price of an Xbox/PS console and a little more than a Switch!

#5. Games will not be cheaper nor included in the subscription

A few games including Assassin's Creed Odyssey (which was playtested on the Stadia), Baldur's Gate 3, Doom Eternal, Wolfenstein: Young Blood and many others have been confirmed for the Stadia. However, the $10 subscription you are paying does not give you access to any of these games.

Instead, you will have to pay full price for the title on top of the hardware costs and subscription costs. Xbox Game Pass offers you over a 100 free games and new games per month for that same subscription price. So what incentive does it give gamers who are only paying for a 4k service which is included in older consoles already as part of the package?

