"Grinding for hell": Overwatch 2 community erupts as Blizzard locks new hero behind battle pass

Overwatch 2's battle pass could create massive problems for the game even before its full release. After several slows, Blizzard's iconic hero-shooter will become available very soon to all players worldwide. However, the community is extremely displeased with the publisher's mechanics regarding new heroes.

Blizzard disclosed the battle pass earlier, and fans saw what kind of content would be there. Unfortunately, there is a major problem with it as far as fans are concerned. It all boils down to the introduction of Kiriko and how the developers have decided to implement her.

Exhumed @3xhumed



Great. Grinding for Hell. Tier 55/100 Unlock a free Heroe. 🤡 @PlayOverwatch "New heroes will debut for everyone on Overwatch "2" at Tier 55 in the free track of the Battle Pass."Great. Grinding for Hell. Tier 55/100 Unlock a free Heroe. 🤡 @PlayOverwatch "New heroes will debut for everyone on Overwatch "2" at Tier 55 in the free track of the Battle Pass."Great. Grinding for Hell. Tier 55/100 Unlock a free Heroe. 🤡 https://t.co/u4LW3DWae7

As it appears, players will have to unlock her from the battle pass, and everyone can do that. However, free players will have to grind until level 55 to get Kiriko, whereas those who unlock the premium path will obtain her instantly. This has created a lot of furor in the community vehemently against this decision.

Overwatch 2 community erupts as Blizzard locks Kiriko behind a battle pass

Overwatch 2 getting a battle pass is more or less along the expected lines. It has become a staple of live service games, and given the free-to-play nature, one can understand the rationale. What battle passes usually don't do is lock something which can have a telling effect on the gameplay.

The main element of a hero-shooter is the hero itself, and they can have the greatest impact. While Blizzard made a positive decision by making the base game free, players believe the latest implementation has gone completely wrong. It has angered many in the community who have used social media to express their displeasure.

One player stated that the biggest problem this would cause in Overwatch 2 is in the long run. A big gameplay strategy is to pick heroes that benefit someone's team and counter their opponent. This system will create barriers simply because various heroes will be locked for some players.

Raccoon @DeadeyeRaccoon

you have to

UNLOCK??????

CHARACTERS?????????????????

ON A TEMPORARY BATTLE PASS????????????????????????????????????

IN A GAME BASED ENTIRELY AROUND COUNTERPICKING????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? Jon Spector @Spex_J Addressing some incomplete info posted early about our Overwatch 2 Battle Pass – we'll be sharing all details ahead of launch, but want to confirm that new Overwatch 2 heroes will be available on the free track of the Battle Pass. Addressing some incomplete info posted early about our Overwatch 2 Battle Pass – we'll be sharing all details ahead of launch, but want to confirm that new Overwatch 2 heroes will be available on the free track of the Battle Pass. in overwatch 2you have toUNLOCK??????CHARACTERS?????????????????ON A TEMPORARY BATTLE PASS????????????????????????????????????IN A GAME BASED ENTIRELY AROUND COUNTERPICKING????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? twitter.com/Spex_J/status/… in overwatch 2 you have toUNLOCK??????CHARACTERS?????????????????ON A TEMPORARY BATTLE PASS????????????????????????????????????IN A GAME BASED ENTIRELY AROUND COUNTERPICKING????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? twitter.com/Spex_J/status/…

Some players fear that the poor implementation of the battle pass could lead to an untimely end for the sequel. One of them was ready to pay full price for Overwatch 2, given how much they enjoyed their first title.

onovatoki 🇨🇦 @onovatoki @stinkytransbian



the worst part is i would have paid full price for overwatch 2 i had fun with the first game :( @Iamrllyshort however, i fear that since the battle pass is so poorly constructed (keeping characters locked in a counter-picking based game) that the game is going to die quickly after launchthe worst part is i would have paid full price for overwatch 2 i had fun with the first game :( @stinkytransbian @Iamrllyshort however, i fear that since the battle pass is so poorly constructed (keeping characters locked in a counter-picking based game) that the game is going to die quickly after launch the worst part is i would have paid full price for overwatch 2 i had fun with the first game :(

The battle pass system means players will have to grind hard if they want to unlock Kiriko. This has left some players unsure, as playing on a routine basis makes the game feel like work rather than fun.

Niosai @Niosai Feelin' real weird about the Overwatch 2 battle pass. I love Overwatch, but I don't know if I love it enough to treat it like it's my job. Feelin' real weird about the Overwatch 2 battle pass. I love Overwatch, but I don't know if I love it enough to treat it like it's my job.

For some, the second game is an incomplete project and much worse than the first one, released several years ago.

Sam Butcher @RicemongerYT @pcgamer How do you make a sequel so much worse than the original, why should anyone play 2 then? Blizzard already released a full product 6 years ago! @pcgamer How do you make a sequel so much worse than the original, why should anyone play 2 then? Blizzard already released a full product 6 years ago!

One fan feels that the most crucial part of the Overwatch experience is that all characters are available at all times. This has changed due to the new system and is a significant issue for many players.

Naru, Comanche Warchief @JJChurches @MerrickMgm693 @pcgamer Overwatch ain't like Rainbow. The idea that every char was available at any moment is paramount to the game. There is no reason characters should be "unlockable" other than extracting money from people @MerrickMgm693 @pcgamer Overwatch ain't like Rainbow. The idea that every char was available at any moment is paramount to the game. There is no reason characters should be "unlockable" other than extracting money from people

Another Twitter user felt that it would be foolish to expect anything else from Blizzard at this point. The publishers have been slammed this year for their monetization schemes in Diablo Immortal.

DagInABooth @DagInABooth @pcgamer Oh who could of possibly seen this coming? Blizzard being overly money hungry and pushing battle passes and betraying promises?!?! Who would of thought!! -_- @pcgamer Oh who could of possibly seen this coming? Blizzard being overly money hungry and pushing battle passes and betraying promises?!?! Who would of thought!! -_-

The biggest issue with battle passes is that players must constantly play the game to not miss out on rewards. With heroes now locked in the battle pass, Overwatch 2 players could easily miss some of them if they don't play for some time.

Daniel Talantzis @DTalantzis @Its_JustKon @pcgamer No one asked for a free game. Having constant battle passes to keep up the progress sucks. @Its_JustKon @pcgamer No one asked for a free game. Having constant battle passes to keep up the progress sucks.

It's quite clear that the overall consensus towards Blizzard's decision is negative. Some words of support have stated that Overwatch 2 is a free-to-play game, and the new hero will be available for unlocking to all. However, no one can deny that there are some specific concerns.

Unlike Overwatch, players must play every season to not miss out on a hero. They will also need to complete at least 55 levels of the battle pass unless there's a change to the system in the future. All this indicates that certain issues can manifest into something bigger. It remains to be seen if the decision will have any impact on the success of the game.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far