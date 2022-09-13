Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass: Everything we know so far

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass will be released in less than a week. It will bring many new cosmetic items to the popular video game, and some of them have already been leaked.

At the moment, no one really knows what will happen in the next Fortnite season. Epic Games has released several hints regarding its theme, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

The Seven, the organization that is trying to save the world in the game, is dealing with a lot of problems. Players are expecting Dr. Slone's return and another strike from the Imagined Order.

While Epic Games may focus on this storyline, there is also a chance that we will get more information about the Bloomwatcher and the Reality Tree.

For now, the focus is on the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass, and this article reveals everything known about it so far. Considering that the season is just around the corner, fans could get more Battle Pass leaks very soon.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass will feature a new variant of a fan-favorite skin and a Marvel character

Meowscles is one of the leaked skins that will reportedly arrive with the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass. The popular humanoid cat was first released during Chapter 2 Season 2, which is regarded as the best Fortnite season of all time.

The calico cat was Midas' bodyguard and was found on the yacht at the start of the season. It was also the boss who dropped the Mythic Heavy Assault Rifle and a keycard that opened a vault full of incredible loot.

According to popular leakers, Meowscles will have a goth variant in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass. This means he will look different from his original skin.

This was first posted by This Goth Meowscles skin will be part of the Season 4 Battle Pass!This was first posted by @FNBRintel , and I can confirm the accuracy of this leak. This Goth Meowscles skin will be part of the Season 4 Battle Pass!This was first posted by @FNBRintel, and I can confirm the accuracy of this leak. https://t.co/ZLtP8JcxOU

Besides Meowscles, the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass will feature another Marvel character.

This time, Fortnite players will be able to get their hands on Gwen Stacy, a popular character from the Spider-Man comics. It is unknown what variant she will get. However, she will most likely come as a Spider-Woman.

Furthermore, there is a good chance that Gwen Stacy will either be a Level 100 skin or a secret skin for the next Battle Pass.

Release date, price, and more details

The Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass will be released on Sunday, September 18, 2022. Epic Games has confirmed this release date on Fortnite's official website, which means that players only have a few more days to complete the current Battle Pass.

Like in the previous seasons, the new Battle Pass will cost 950 V-Bucks, which is around $8. Players will also be able to purchase a special bundle that includes the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass and 25 levels at a discounted price.

A few more chrome-themed skins could come with Chapter 3 Season 4 (Image via Epic Games)

Chrome will play a huge role in the upcoming Fortnite Battle Royale season, which is why we expect Epic Games to release a chrome-themed skin. Furthermore, Geno, the leader of the Imagined Order, could also come with the next Battle Pass.

In total, there will be more than 100 cosmetic items that players will be able to earn by leveling up in Chapter 3 Season 4.

