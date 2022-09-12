10 things that were too controversial for Fortnite

Fortnite Battle Royale has been out since September 2017. During this time, the video game has been involved in many controversies, which isn't surprising considering its popularity.

From ruining the balance of the video game by adding overpowered items to taking Apple to court, Epic Games has made some questionable moves.

In this article, we will take a look at some of the biggest controversies in Fortnite Battle Royale. The list includes both in-game controversies and controversies that happened outside of it.

Biggest Fortnite Battle Royale controversies so far

1) Planes

Plans caused a lot of controversy due to their strength (Image via Epic Games)

Back in Chapter 1 Season 7, Epic Games released planes in Fortnite Battle Royale. The new vehicle was very exciting, but it was also too powerful.

Planes were capable of shooting down enemies and their builds with just a few hits. They also dealt massive damage upon crashing, and players took no risks when they used them.

Epic eventually nerfed the planes and vaulted them from the game.

2) Epic v. Apple

On August 13, 2020, Epic Games released a custom payment processor within Fortnite Battle Royale on iOS devices, which wasn't allowed.

Apple quickly took the game down from the App Store, and Epic countered it with a lawsuit. The video game developer lost the fight in court, so the popular video game will not be available on iPhones and iPads for a few more years.

Fortunately, players can bypass this limitation by using GeForce Now or Microsoft's Cloud Gaming platform. However, a direct download of the video game is not possible.

3) Mechs

Mechs were another overpowered vehicle that bothered Fortnite players (Image via Epic Games)

Epic Games has had many failures with new items. In Season X, the video game developer released a new BRUTE Mech vehicle. Like planes, these vehicles were overpowered, and players disliked them.

Mech is a two-player vehicle that can deal devastating damage and also stomp other players and builds. Back in Season X, the vehicle had a massive HP pool, making it very difficult to destroy.

Epic eventually nerfed the mechs and made them unusable. However, this came very late in the season.

4) Physics

Chapter 1 Season 6 was one of the best Fortnite seasons of all time. The gameplay was fun, the storyline was interesting, and the Battle Pass was amazing.

During one of the season's updates, Epic Games released breast jiggle physics, which turned out to be quite controversial. The game developer later removed the physics and apologized, but the damage was already done.

Calamity, one of the most popular Battle Pass skins, has become a symbol of breast physics and will always be remembered for it.

5) Infinity Blade

The Infinity Blade may be the most controversial item of all time (Image via Epic Games)

Infinity Blade was a popular mobile video game that was available on iOS devices from 2010 to 2018. The video game had fun gameplay and breathtaking graphics.

Unfortunately, Epic Games decided to add a popular weapon from the game to Fortnite Battle Royale back in Chapter 1 Season 7. The Infinity Blade was the first-ever Mythic weapon in the game and was extremely overpowered.

Despite being a melee weapon, the blade was capable of dealing insane amounts of damage. Furthermore, it increased the bearer's HP pool and gave them health regeneration and the siphon effect.

The blade was removed only a few days after its release and has only been seen in limited-time game modes ever since.

6) Travis Scott

Travis Scott's Astronomical live event was incredible and may have even been the game's best live event of all time, since Epic Games used so many new effects and features for it.

Unfortunately, the rapper is very controversial, which is why Epic decided to keep their distance from him. His cosmetic items haven't been out for more than two years, and it is unlikely they will ever return again.

7) Lawsuits over emotes

Epic Games has added thousands of cosmetic items to Fortnite Battle Royale. Skins are the most popular type of cosmetics, but emotes are extremely popular as well.

Many individuals have sued Epic because of these emotes, but almost everyone has lost the lawsuit. Some of the most iconic emotes that have been included in lawsuits are Floss, Fresh, and Phone It In.

Epic was also sued by the creator of the Orange Justice emote, even though the person who created the emote submitted it through the official Fortnite contest.

8) Addiction for kids

Fortnite Battle Royale can be quite addictive, especially for kids. The video game is very entertaining and has received a lot of attention from millions of gamers all around the world.

Unfortunately, many parents have complained about their kids being addicted to the video game. At one point, Epic Games received a lot of backlash from concerned parents, and the company was even sued by some of them.

9) Save the World development

Fortnite: Save the World has been abandoned by Epic (Image via Epic Games)

Fortnite: Save the World is a PvE adventure and is the original game mode of the video game. Unfortunately, as soon as the Battle Royale mode gained worldwide popularity, Epic Games stopped developing Save the World.

The questline is nowhere near finished, and the only new content that players get is the new Ventures, which are simply re-releases of existing content.

With the Battle Royale mode still having millions of active players, it is very unlikely that Epic will continue to develop the PvE mode.

10) V-Bucks scams

There have been numerous scams involving Fortnite Battle Royale, many of which include V-Bucks, the premium in-game currency.

While this is not Epic Games' fault, many players have blamed the game developer for allowing so many scams targeting players of the game. Fortnite accounts are worth a lot of money, and unfortunately, most scams are intended to gain access to accounts and sell them on the black market.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Siddharth Satish