"Fortnite will return to the iOS App Store": Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney on the future of Fortnite on Apple devices

Fortnite mobile has been absent from the App Store for a year, but may return soon. Image via Epic Games
Zachary Roberts
ANALYST
Modified Sep 10, 2021 11:57 PM IST
News

Following the ruling of the Epic Games v Apple trial, Fortnite has plans to return to the App Store in the future. After Fortnite implemented its own in-app purchase system on the app, Apple removed the game from the App Store, where it has been absent ever since.

The trial, and Fortnite mobile's presence on the App Store, took over a year and ultimately, Fortnite lost. However, it appears the future of Fortnite mobile is bright.

Tim Sweeney, Epic Games CEO, said shortly after the trial that Fortnite is coming back to the App Store soon.

Fortnite returning to the App Store

While Epic Games ultimately lost on all counts, except one, the one count is a significant win. The judge ruled that Apple could not prohibit developers from having their own in-game purchase systems.

The court ruling said that Apple is:

"permanently restrained and enjoined from prohibiting developers from including in their apps and their metadata buttons, external links, or other calls to action that direct customers to purchasing mechanisms, in addition to In-App Purchasing and communicating with customers through points of contact obtained voluntarily from customers through account registration within the app."
The first step to getting Fortnite back on the App Store is all up to Apple. Image via Epic Games
Tim Sweeny says that once they do that and implement fair competition for in-app purchases, Fortnite will return to the App Store. There are a few months before this could materialize, but that's plenty of time for Apple to contest, so it could take more time than that.

However, it's clear that Fortnite intends to return to the App Store and into the lives of the many players who weren't able to play it at all when it was removed. It may not happen, though, because much of that is on Apple's shoulders, and at least one party involved would like to return to a positive working relationship, and soon.

Ultimately, this is frustrating for Fortnite players who want the game to return, but progress does seem like it is being made.

Edited by Ashish Yadav
