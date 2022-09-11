Fortnite player trying to 'expose' competitive players gets called a liar by Epic Games 

Epic Games has turned Fortnite Battle Royale into a worldwide sensation. While the video game is amazing for casual players, its competitive scene is also fantastic, and many players have earned a lot of money from it. Unfortunately, some players believe that the integrity of Fortnite's competitive scene has been ruined.

Twitter user CatGamerOP recently posted a 63-page long Google document claiming that Epic has an admin who bans and unbans competitive players on purpose. More specifically, the user alleged that the admin does this for personal benefit as he charges players for his services.

As many players know, Fortnite's competitive scene is very popular, and there is a lot of money to be made. While this is why many talented players try to compete and earn money, one user claims that an Epic Games admin controls a large part of the competitive gameplay.

Epic Games accused of taking money for banning and unbanning competitive players

Twitter user CatGamerOP published a lengthy document that claims how Renzy, another Twitter user, purportedly has a connection to Epic Games and that he allegedly abuses it. Specifically, the user alleged that Renzy and his friend TheStevieT (Epic employee) ban and unban competitive players for money.

CatGamerOP posted many Discord screenshots that presumably revealed this scam. However, Renzy simply claimed that he has a connection to the Epic employee, which may not be true.

Based on these screenshots, many competitive players supposedly pay a lot of money to get their competition banned. This is mostly done by lower-skilled players who want to get rid of their opponents so they can qualify.

The Google document also includes conversations between Renzy and TheStevieT, but these screenshots look photoshopped, which is what gave it all away.

These screenshots claim that Renzy was getting up to $2,000 per ban or unban, which is a lot of money. However, this would make sense since some Fortnite tournaments have a prize pool of more than $1 million.

The aftermath and Epic's reaction

Prior to the entire drama with Fortnite's competitive scene, Renzy's Twitter bio stated that he's "doing things for Epic Games." However, the Twitter user has since removed the Fortnite developer mention from his bio.

The Twitter user posted a tweet saying how easily people believe screenshots, even though they are obviously fake.

The official account of Fortnite's competitive scene has also commented, replying directly to CatGamerOP. Epic Games pointed out that these claims are false and that the company investigated the allegations regarding inappropriate behavior.

There hasn't been any Twitter comment from TheStevieT, but it appears that he did not do anything wrong and will most likely stay with Epic Games.

Shortly after Epic's response, many Fortnite players and fans concluded that CatGamerOP made false allegations and tried to get rid of Renzy and TheStevieT. However, no one knows why the Twitter user did this. There is a chance that they had something personal against Epic, but there is also a possibility that they simply wanted to get attention and likes on the social media network.

What's unusual is that CatGamerOP still hasn't removed the accusation post or the Google document. Many Twitter users told them to stop spreading false information and to deactivate the account, but that hasn't happened yet.

