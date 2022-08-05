Top 5 Fortnite competitive players from the United States

There are millions of Fortnite competitive players in the world, yet only a few thousand of them have been skilled or lucky to win money from their efforts. As of August 5, 2022, the United States has 2,205 Fortnite competitive players, most out of any other country.

These players have won over $41 million in total, which is also way ahead of any other country on the list.

In this article, we will take a look at the five best Fortnite competitive players from the United States. The list will be based on all-time earnings that these players have made from their competitive careers so far.

Ranking Bugha, Saf, and 3 more Fortnite competitive players from the United States

5) Rocco "Saf" Morales - $1,196,712

Saf is one of Fortnite's most famous competitive players as he's been playing the game competitively since 2018. He has won money from more than 60 tournaments and was also one of the top performers at Fortnite World Cup 2019.

These are the talented Fortnite player's top three tournaments so far:

Fortnite World Cup Duo Finals 2019 - $750,000

- $750,000 Fortnite Secret Skirmish Series 2019 (Solo) - $48,000

- $48,000 ESL Katowice Royale 2019 - International Edition - Duo - $40,000

He achieved the most success during the most prestigious Fortnite tournament in 2019 as he ranked fourth in it. It was also the year where Saf earned almost $1 million by playing the video game competitively, which is why he's ranked so high among all Fortnite competitive players in the United States.

Saf has participated in two different Fortnite Battle Royale tournaments in 2022. Unfortunately, he didn't managed to win any money from them as his best placement was the 32nd place in the Fortnite Champion Series: Chapter 3 Season 3 - Qualifier 2: Round 4.

4) Nate "Kreo" Kou - $1,228,009

Kreo is another fantastic Fortnite competitive player. Unlike Saf, he has mostly dominated in Solo competitions. He's been on many different teams during his competitive career, but his biggest success came in 2019.

These are the top thre tournaments Kreo has made the most money from:

Fortnite World Cup Solo Finals 2019 - $1,050,000

- $1,050,000 Fortnite Summer Skirmish Series - Week 4 NA - $40,000

- $40,000 Fortnite Champion Series - Chapter 2 Season 5 - Grand Finals: NA East - $13,000

Kreo finished fourth in the Fortnite World Cup, which is his biggest achievement so far. The Fortnite competitive player has participated in several tournaments in 2022 as well, but hasn't had much success winning money.

3) Shane "EpikWhale" Cotton - $1,513,667

EpikWhale is another household name for many Fortnite Battle Royale players. He was one of the three best players in the Fortnite World Cup Solo competition and is still an active professional.

These are his three most profitable tournaments:

Fortnite World Cup Solo Finals 2019 - $1,200,000

- $1,200,000 Fortnite World Cup Duo Finals 2019 - $50,000

- $50,000 FNCS: 2021 Grand Royale - NA West - $35,000

EpikWhale is one of the few players who managed to qualify for the Fortnite World Cup in both Solo and Duo competitions. As a 16-year old, he completely dominated his opponents in the Solo tournament and finished third. His Duos placement was a bit worse, but he still finished 12th.

The Fortnite competitive player is still very active and has won $14,000 in 2022 from the Fortnite Champion Series: Chapter 3 Season 2 - Grand Finals. EpicWhale has also qualified for the FNCS Chapter 3 Season 3 Grand Finals and will have the opportunity to make a lot more money in just a few days.

The total prize pool for this competition is $3 million and it will be split among the top players from every region. The prestigious tournament is set to start on Friday, August 12.

2) Harrison "Psalm" Chang - $1,873,538

During his competitive career in various video games, Psalm won money from 59 different tournaments, and he won 10 of them, which is very impressive. He is a jack of all trades and is another top performer from the Fortnite World Cup.

The three tournaments that he has made the most money from are:

Fortnite World Cup Solo Finals 2019 - $1,800,000

- $1,800,000 Fortnite Fall Skirmish Series - Week 3 NA - $23,750

- $23,750 Fortnite Secret Skirmish Series 2019 (Solo) - $10,000

Psalm placed second in the Fortnite World Cup, which earned him almost $2 million from the competition.

Unfortunately, the former Fortnite competitive player is no longer active in the community as he now plays Valorant. He's already made a few thousand dollars from this video game, and considering his incredible skillset, it's just a matter of time before he makes millions from it.

The talented esports player has made around $1.96 million in his career, yet 95.6% of this amount comes from Fortnite Battle Royale. The Fortnite World Cup was fantastic for many players and Psalm made sure to get the most out of it.

1) Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf - $3,418,995

Bugha is the most successful Fortnite competitive player (Image via Fortnite / YouTube screenshot)

Bugha is the most famous Fortnite competitive player in the entire world. The talented player won the Fortnite World Cup in 2019 and received a $3 million prize from it.

These are his top three tournaments of all time:

Fortnite World Cup Solo Finals 2019 - $3,000,000

- $3,000,000 FNCS: 2021 Grand Royale - NA East - $95,000

- $95,000 FNCS: Chapter 3 Season 1 - Grand Finals: NA East - $65,000

Bugha showed complete dominance in the biggest Fortnite tournament so far and showed the world who the game's best competitive player is. The then-16-year-old made winning $3 million look too easy and inspired many other gamers around the world to join the competitive scene.

Kyle Giersdorf is ranked way ahead of everyone else on the list and his lead will most likely increase even more since he qualified for the FNCS Chapter 3 Season 3 Grand Finals. Bugha has been very active in 2022, and has played in many different tournaments, having won $100,000 so far.

The Fortnite competitive player will have a chance to win another big tournament in mid-August. Considering that he is one of the biggest names to participate in the upcoming championship series, a lot of attention will be focused on him.

