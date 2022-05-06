Ranking top 6 Fortnite pros as of 2022 (& what they are good at)

Competing in Fortnite is one of the most rewarding experiences due to the abundance of Cash Cups, FNCS, and other tournaments. The multitude of opportunities has helped many pro players become popular and rich.

Regardless of the thousands of users who compete in the battle royale game, only a few have made a name for themselves. Interestingly, in the last few months, many gamers have quit professional gaming, opening up room for upcoming pros in 2022.

A few Fortnite pros have dominated events ever since Chapter 3 began. Their unique skills have helped them remain at the top throughout the year.

Most skilled Fortnite pros in 2022 and their specialties

6) Qrei

Although he might not have as many wins under his belt, Qrei has revolutionized how the game is played. This pro player has managed to win tournaments without getting a single kill throughout his matches.

Qrei relies only on infinite healing strategies to outlast his opponents, who all die to the storm.

Even after the developers nerf all his strategies, Qrei keeps coming up with new ways to heal infinitely. As long as he has a plan, the gamer remains at the top of the table in most events.

5) EpikWhale

EpikWhale has become one of the most consistent players in the last few months (Image via Epic Games)

Fortnite prodigy EpikWhale joined NRG when he was 16 and has only seen success since. Due to his strategic planning before games and tactical improvisation during them, the pro has become one of the most consistent players in the last few months.

EpikWhale has already managed to win thousands of dollars via various Cash Cups and FNCS wins. With more than six months to go, the Fortnite pro might end up winning many more events due to his in-game abilities.

4) Clix

Fortnite wonderkid Clix has been one of the best pro players in the game. His successful run continues even in 2022, with consistently high placements in all official events, including FNCS and all the Cash Cups.

Clix has always been one of the best builders in the game. He was one of the strongest opponents of the Zero Build mode, and his constant practice has ensured he can win the majority of the build battles he takes.

3) Mero

Since the start of 2022, the NA-East region has been dominated by Mero. Even during the tensest games, the user's relaxed attitude helps him understand the situation and improvise better.

This has helped Mero cash in thousands of dollars five months into this year, and he plans to extend his winning run indefinitely.

2) Queasy

Following a good run in Cash Cups at the start of the year, Queasy went on to win the Chapter 3 Season 1 FNCS. The EU champion has already taken over his continent as the best Fortnite pro out there.

Queasy is good at coordinating with his duo and dividing responsibilities. He's both a good builder and is exceptionally versatile at using weapons. This helps him be the perfect partner and has led to many tournament wins.

1) Bugha

Bugha, a World Cup winner (Image via Reuters)

Bugha is the most outstanding Fortnite pro the world has ever seen. Ever since he won the 2019 World Cup, there has been no stopping him from winning tournaments and gathering accolades.

Along with Mero, Bugha won the NA-East FNCS Chapter 3 Season 1. He has also won many other Cash Cups and other minor events.

With the Chapter 3 Season 2 FNCS right around the corner, fans can expect these gamers to have a significant impact during the tournament. In fact, they are also some of the strongest contenders for winning the FNCS Grand Finals.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer