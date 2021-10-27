Meet Qrei, The Fortnite pro who wins without even picking fights

Fortnite pro Qrei showed the world a new strategy in the Battle Royale competitive scene by not picking any fights during the tourney. The entire strategy is to stay in the storm during the match and heal through the entire duration before dying and getting placements points.

Qrie and his teammates shocked the community when they were placed high up during the FNCS Qualifiers this month. They have been doing this since Chapter 2 Season 2 when they reached the finals of the tourney without getting a single kill.

However, Fortnite seems to have taken matters into its own hands and nerfed the essentials Qrei required to heal during the storm, which might mark an end to the era of no elimination competition in Fortnite.

Epic Games nerfs campfire in Fortnite competitive

The strategy that Polish pro Qrei and his teammates used was to stock pile the campfire with wood and heal in the storm continuously. However, a recent hotfix has changed the requirement of wood from 200 to 600, rendering Qrei's method useless.

Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus We've increased the cost to relight a Campfire from 200 to 600 wood in tournament playlists only. We've increased the cost to relight a Campfire from 200 to 600 wood in tournament playlists only. https://t.co/oUP02BQdyL

Professional players are only allowed 500 wood in tournaments. Qrei is clear that this nerf has been targeted towards his team for using the heal-off strategy with which they were gaining victory and popularity in the community. The Polish pro posted on Twitter after the above nerf took place in Fortnite.

TCE Qrei @Qrei9 Why didn't you just delete campfire? This is panicky and unprofesional nerf @FortniteStatus Why didn't you just delete campfire? This is panicky and unprofesional nerf @FortniteStatus

However, Qrei might be back as he posted another video where he got really close to winning the tourney by using another strategy.

This time his team has figured out how to use the Reboot vans in the game perfectly to bring back teammates while gathering all the loot every time so that one player can keep healing and rebooting.

Boop 🇳🇱 @BoopNL_ The madman Qrei has actually done it and figured sometihng else out."Reboot vans have been disabled due to an unknown issue" incoming The madman Qrei has actually done it and figured sometihng else out."Reboot vans have been disabled due to an unknown issue" incoming https://t.co/h8HYn0XShu

Qrei is a believer in non-violence and he thinks that the Fortnite community can be shown multiple ways to enjoy the game without engaging in the orthodox ways of gunfighting.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

TCE Qrei @Qrei9 The history of Fortnite is being created in front of your eyes The history of Fortnite is being created in front of your eyes

While it seems as though things have become tough for the healer pro, Qrie's fans expect he will be back with another strategy soon that will surprise all.

Edited by Rohit Mishra