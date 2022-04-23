Fortnite FNCS Chapter 3 Season 2: Start date and more details

The Fortnite Champion Series is one of the biggest gaming tournaments globally that spans seven regions worldwide, accepting participation from its international fanbase.

The status of the FNCS over the years has risen as more players reach the Champions League in Arena and participate in trials to prove their mettle and skill in Fortnite.

The latest Chapter 3 version of FNCS will commence on May 2. This means that loopers will expect high-pressure matches that test their building skills like the previous editions. There will be slight changes as the game now provides new elements and additions.

However, the tournament begins soon, and here are a few crucial details fans need to know to participate.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 FNCS details: All about new era of tournaments

The Fortnite Champion Series will be held in all available regions in-game, including the release of the Community Cup simultaneously. There will now be three qualifiers between May 2 and May 15.

Each qualifier will consist of four rounds, with the last one including one set Fortnite lobby, with 15 teams going through to the finals.

This will be followed by the semi-finals over three days, from May 20 to May 22. It will conclude in three sessions, with the first consisting of five matches while the other two have six games.

The FNCS will end with the hosting of the finals with 50 teams. It will be held with the top teams from every region having different prize pools.

The EU would have the largest sum ($1,362,500), with the others being NA-E ($637,500), BR ($418,000), NA-W ($239,500), ASIA ($145,000), ME ($114,000), and OCE ($92,000).

The Duos Community Cup will also be held post this event. It will have teams compete in ten matches across three hours to try and earn the most points possible.

The top-performing sides in each region will earn the new C3:S2 FNCS Outfit and Back Bling.

How many points to win Chapter 3 Season 2 FNCS?

The first step to winning the Fortnite Champion Series includes gaining Match Point. The duo team can end the competition by earning 475 points and three Victory Royales.

If these requirements are met, they will be declared the FNCS Champions. This, however, is a very challenging goal to achieve, even with pro players, who themselves face difficulty with it.

The second path to winning the FNCS Finals is to be the team that earns the most points after all 12 matches. If no side can achieve match points by the 12th match, the team with the most cumulative points will be crowned FNCS Champions.

