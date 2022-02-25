Fortnite pros in Chapter 3 are getting taken over by underrated players

Fortnite competitive is a massive platform for loopers to showcase their skills and training, while aiming to rise to the top either by going solo or with a team. Chapter 3, which is hosting its first FNCS, is dedicated to the Duos Gamemode.

The current ongoing FNCS duos in Chapter 3 is stepping up the level of competitors and is rightfully intesifying. Players from the last FNCS have improved a lot, and many underrated pro Fortnite players have come to light.

The community has seen new faces rise to the top, which is now challenging the current mainstream pro players on the scene.

Underrated Fortnite players take over mainstream Pros

Many Fortnite pros who have participated in the current FNCS tournament were part of last month's qualifiers as well. It was noted that various pros were challenged in their selected dropspots by some highly skilled players.

These pros were challenged by underrated pros that weren't as recognized in previous tournaments. This puts a lot of pressure on the mainstream pros as they have to maintain their current position against other players while challenging the uprising of such underdogs.

In the recently held Twitch Rivals Streamer Bowl 2022, an underrated player took the championship title by defeating pros like Nickmercs, SypherPK, and NickEh30.

This only shows how by daily grind and practice, anyone can become a pro and take on established players in the community.

FNCS 2022 is best experienced in Legends Landing

Fortnite has introduced users to a new Creative Hub where they can experience the latest FNCS like never before. A new hub called Legends Landing allows players to enter the hub directly from the title screen.

Here, players can watch FNCS with their squad and meet new users in the same hub. Live matches are broadcast on the big screen with an option to view the stream on the sidebar.

Additionally, loopers can play a mix of famous creative games like Zone Wards, Box Fights, and 1v1 in the hub while watching FNCS matches.

