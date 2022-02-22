Fortnite pro calls out parents on Twitter, backfires as mother shuts him down

The Fortnite pro scene is no stranger to toxicity. Over the years, professional players of all ages have shown disregard for others in numerous ways. The most recent instance of unprofessionalism was set by a player known as Voidd.

Instead of going all-out in-game against other players, he decided to go all out on his parents, more specifically his father. Fortunately, the Twitter rant that didn't last for very long as his very own mother came to shut him down.

infamous @infamousbtw @JakeSucky Exactly what I expect from Fortnite @JakeSucky Exactly what I expect from Fortnite

Mother shuts down Fortnite professional, leaves behind an unfillable "Voidd"

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Fortnite scene so whack we got pros beefing with their own parents on the timeline.. Fortnite scene so whack we got pros beefing with their own parents on the timeline.. https://t.co/b4ZquMRzu0

According to the information at hand, a Fortnite player named "Voidd" was a little ticked off with his parents. Based on his rant, it would seem that his parents (specifically his father) were not supportive of his budding career as a pro player. He wrote:

"If you have supportive parents, don't take it for granted - 'Haha' - So sh*t, having a demotivating and unsupportive dad."

Given how professionals have a large fan following on social media, the tweet soon gained attention and some amount of support. However, to Voidd's dismay and bad luck, his mother was also on Twitter.

A while later, she jumped onto the tweet and shared the whole story with fans and followers. Based on the information she provided, Voidd decided to stay awake on a school night and retaliated when asked to go to sleep. She wrote:

"Calling your parents f****** c**** is not acceptable because they say you can't stay up until 3am on a school night - that's not being unsupportive, that's being called a parent!"

Not long after the reply, fans and followers rallied to her tweet showed their encouragement. Seeing that his social media support was dwindling, Voidd decided to block his mother on Twitter to halt further communications. Here's what a few fans had to say regarding the fiasco:

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone @JakeSucky All of these years of building up esports has led to this pivotal moment. @JakeSucky All of these years of building up esports has led to this pivotal moment.

dajokaman759 @dajokaman759 @JakeSucky If I ever blocked my mom after saying that shit, i'd be sent straight into the Chancla Realm instantly @JakeSucky If I ever blocked my mom after saying that shit, i'd be sent straight into the Chancla Realm instantly https://t.co/uY03wumClv

Jordan Kaplan @JKap415 @JakeSucky I feel bad for laughing (and for her in general) but LMAOOO @JakeSucky I feel bad for laughing (and for her in general) but LMAOOO

Ultra @Ultra15151 @JakeSucky my parents would've disowned me for so much less than calling them c*nts @JakeSucky my parents would've disowned me for so much less than calling them c*nts

It's currently unknown what transpired following the escalation on social media. However, another controversial Fortnite pro known as BBG Calc managed to steal the spotlight from Voidd by writing this:

"Nah, you have to be a sh**** parent to reply and 'flame' your son on Twitter. IDGAF about what anyone else says about this situation."

david @davidsu04 @yungcalc @JakeSucky 3 am on a school night is not "unsupportive" look at her Twitter it's nothing but support for her kids and their gaming endeavors @yungcalc @JakeSucky 3 am on a school night is not "unsupportive" look at her Twitter it's nothing but support for her kids and their gaming endeavors

Given his past shenanigans on Twitter, it wasn't long before he was shut down by fans and other users. One user even claimed that BBG Calc had the "worst take on everything."

While this one instance of a professional player being toxic was shut down by his own mother, there are numerous out there that get a free pass. One can only hope that Epic Games takes into account all these parameters before allowing players to compete for cash prizes.

Edited by Saman