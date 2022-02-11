Fortnite Champion Series and Community Cup: Start date and time, how to participate, free skin, rewards and more

With Chapter 3 in full swing, Epic Games has announced the first Fortnite Champion Series and Community Cup for 2022. Players will have the opportunity to compete against each other for a chance to win a share of the $3,008,500 cash pool and other prizes.
As stated by the developers during the FNCS Grand Royale in 2021, the competitive scene this year will be bigger than ever before. Here's everything that players need to know about the Champion Series and Community Cup for Chapter 3 Season 1.
Fortnite Champion Series and Community Cup start date for Chapter 3
The Champion Series will have two qualifying rounds, one from February 17 to 18 and the other from February 19 and 20. Those who come out on top in the Qualifier round will be eligible for the semi-finals.
From the semi-final stages, teams will advance to the finals, which will take place from March 6 to 7. With 500 points and three Victory Royales, the team will be declared the FNCS Champions of their specific region.
Before the finals on February 28, players can partake in the FNCS Community Cup. The event will last for three hours and feature ten matches in total. Top-performing teams from each region will be eligible to earn prizes.
Rewards for Fortnite Champion Series and Community Cup for Chapter 3
As always, winners will be walking away with prize money. To avoid being made to feel left out, those managing to bag a rank up to the 50th position will also receive a cash prize.
Remember that the cash prize amount will vary from region to region. Here is what the winners of each area can expect to take home from the tournament.
- Europe - $300,000
- NA East - $130,000
- NA West - $45,000
- Brazil - $80,000
- Asia - $30,000
- Middle East - $25,000
- OCE - $18,000
Unfortunately, there is no cash for the winners of the Fortnite Community Cup for Chapter 3. Instead, those who manage to secure top positions from each region will be eligible to receive unique cosmetics.
According to the official blog post, the cosmetics are called "FNCS 3:1 Champion Outfit and Winner's Mark Back Bling." Unfortunately, the leakers have been unable to obtain visuals for the same.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
According to prominent leaker iFireMonkey, the cosmetics are yet to be added to the game itself. Based on speculation and timing, they will likely be added on February 15, when update v19.30 will go live.