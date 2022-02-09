Fortnite artist brings leaked survey skin to life in a breath-taking concept

The Fortnite community is comprised of some of the most talented concept artists in the world. The game is known for its stunning cosmetics, and artists certainly play a huge role in inspiring the developers.

Epic Games has recently sent surveys to certain players for feedback and suggestions on upcoming cosmetics. One of the latest surveys contained a brand new style for Stoneheart, and here's how an artist brought that survey skin to life.

Fortnite artist paints the leaked Stoneheart skin from a survey

Stoneheart is easily one of the most popular skins ever. It is based on a female cupid and usually returns to the Item Shop during Valentine's week.

FNAssist - News & Leaks @FN_Assist The following skins had their Item Shop backbling pairing added in



A recent survey sent out by Epic Games had a human version of the Stoneheart skin. The character was wearing jewelry and had elegant blue wings.

Jake @JakeWolf2408 @FN_Assist I really hope we get this Stoneheart edit style next update. @FN_Assist I really hope we get this Stoneheart edit style next update. https://t.co/bfBDdrW89C

Loopers have been eagerly waiting for this edit style to become officially available. A concept artist has increased players' expectations by painting the survey skin.

Pennie, a reputed artist on Twitter, took inspiration from the survey skin and painted Stoneheart in the most magnificent way possible.

The character's hair and wings are very detailed. Considering that Fortnite cosmetics cannot be too detailed for obvious reasons, fans loved how Pennie painted the character so realistically.

Pennie was naturally surprised by the overwhelmingly positive response to her painting. She has drawn several other skins like Mystique, Harlowe, and Shanta, but the aforementioned Stoneheart painting was the most popular.

Will the Stoneheart survey skin arrive in Fortnite Chapter 3?

It is worth noting that Epic Games releases the majority of skins that are teased via surveys. Of course, certain changes are made to the design before releasing them in the game.

Stoneheart is already a well-known skin among players, but at the moment, wearing it only makes sense during Valentine's week.

A new edit style would add personality to the character, and loopers wouldn't mind using it more frequently.

As usual, Epic Games will celebrate Valentine's Week in Fortnite by introducing love-themed cosmetics, outfits, and free rewards. The Item Shop has already witnessed the return of Tess and the Love is in the Air section.

Shiina @ShiinaBR



Shiina @ShiinaBR

Tess has returned after 357 days!!

Amidst all the celebrations, the developers might surprise loopers with a new edit style for Stoneheart. As of now, new Star Wars cosmetics have also arrived and it is evident that players have too many skins to spend their V-Bucks on.

Edited by Srijan Sen