"Fortnite kids are a different breed": BBG Calc says 'losing your dog' is no reason to stop playing

The Fortnite competitive scene is no stranger to controversy. From players being banned for toxic behavior to homophobia running rampant, the issues keep cropping up daily. Every other day, there's a new situation waiting to explode on social media.

A few hours ago, Fortnite competitive player Reducss shared some bad news on Twitter. The family dog had to be put down. Consequently, he would miss the FNCS heats for which he was grinding hard.

Reducs @Reducss Putting my dog down at 5:30 , losing my dog that I’ve had my whole life and I am missing heats , which I’ve been hard grinding for ggs go next :/ Putting my dog down at 5:30 , losing my dog that I’ve had my whole life and I am missing heats , which I’ve been hard grinding for ggs go next :/

At times like these, mental health and dealing with loss are more important than competition. However, according to Jonathan Weber, aka BBG Calc, Reducss' loss was no reason to miss the FNCS heats.

Fortnite competitive player irks community with a shocking statement

Rather than offering condolences, BBG Calc's first thought was of the competition. Though his reply has since been deleted, esports commentator Jake Lucky captured a screenshot.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky The latest in Fortnite drama is a pro missing FNCS heats as unfortunately his dog has passed, and pros debating whether or not that’s a good enough excuse to miss… some things never change The latest in Fortnite drama is a pro missing FNCS heats as unfortunately his dog has passed, and pros debating whether or not that’s a good enough excuse to miss… some things never change https://t.co/OdsfuV4cge

The tweet has since sparked major backlash from the Fortnite community. With dozens of users addressing the lack of empathy by a community member. Jack “CouRage” Dunlop, co-owner of 100 thieves, added his two cents by saying:

"I've had Calc blocked for years at this point. I know he is young but he has some of the worst tweets in any gaming community I've seen. It's a shame. He's obviously really talented. When he is old, he will look back on life and be filled with regret that edgy tweets and a sh*tty sense of humor stopped him from earning much more money and being part of better organizations."

Despite the backlash, a few individuals shared Calc's perspective on the matter. Given that the cash pool is a generous amount, one player backing out would disqualify the team from playing, which would be a considerable loss and potentially affect their career.

Jason @YTDracoJay @JakeSucky throwing away a chance to make 45k witch you don't know how it could affect them tremendously for the 2 other teammates that you agreed to play with and wasted their time and effort it's a valid response you cant not see where he's coming from you guys are all overreacting CHIL @JakeSucky throwing away a chance to make 45k witch you don't know how it could affect them tremendously for the 2 other teammates that you agreed to play with and wasted their time and effort it's a valid response you cant not see where he's coming from you guys are all overreacting CHIL

Empathy seems to be missing within the Fortnite community

It appears that this one tweet is not an isolated incident. Last year, following Chadwick Boseman's demise, Calc tweeted out a snarky remark. Though it was quickly forgotten, users have once more pulled the skeleton out of the closet.

Liam @liammichael_ @yungcalc Unfollowed you after you tweeted this weird shit @yungcalc Unfollowed you after you tweeted this weird shit https://t.co/VB2cZhg2jt

His latest statement came as a shock given that he spoke out against homophobia within the Fortnite community earlier this month. According to many, these are not isolated incidents. While skill is a driving factor on the road to success, losing social media cookie points will hamper a potential Esports career in the long run.

