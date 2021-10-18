Fortnite community has a major homophobia problem, and it keeps getting worse

The Fortnite community is no stranger when it comes to homophobia. Time and time again, content creators, concept artists, leakers, and fans have been slandered for their personal life choices.

However, be it as it may, while Epic Games is doing a lot, it's just not enough. While at times, the community bands together to shut down "haters", a few players also manage to gang up and bully those who have no support or are relatively unknown within the community.

Luke @LevLuke1 @yungcalc Like actual homophobia is a serious problem but ngl who cares when someone says "thats gay" when someone does something annoying like who cares bro its not that big of a deal @yungcalc Like actual homophobia is a serious problem but ngl who cares when someone says "thats gay" when someone does something annoying like who cares bro its not that big of a deal

In addition to homophobia running rampant, transphobia, misogyny, and other forms of oppression seem to have found their home in Fortnite as well. To quote DahjaCat, the creator of Joy (the first cosmetic to represent Vitiligo in-game):

"The Fortnite community is a mix of emotions when it comes to inclusivity in the game. There's so much hate brought into the idea of the game becoming a safer place for everyone, and honestly, it's disgusting."

It's clear to see that the problem at hand is growing, and over time, things are just becoming worse. While few choose to simply ignore the problem, others, like Jonathan Weber, aka BBG Calc, a professional Fortnite player, are using their fame and position to speak about the same.

BBG Calc @yungcalc the amount homophobia in the FN comm/gaming comm even from pros is so crazy... the amount homophobia in the FN comm/gaming comm even from pros is so crazy...

It's not every day that Fortnite professionals risk their social media brownie points to talk about issues that matter within the community. However, on October 16, Jonathan Weber took to Twitter and dropped a truth bomb, with which many fans agreed.

🎃Spooky Reapr🎃 @Reaprv @yungcalc this is why for like the longest time you are one of the only pros I see as a respectable person @yungcalc this is why for like the longest time you are one of the only pros I see as a respectable person

According to numerous fans, the origins of homophobia within the community do not come from one singular source. Given that the game is played around the world, spanning different cultures, ideologies, and even religions, it goes without saying that somewhere or the other, a difference of opinion will occur.

While most exchanges take place in-game in the form of a verbal spat and are forgotten about, others drag on to social media. This is when the issue escalates, and various individuals begin adding fuel to the fire.

Philip @meleefanboy @yungcalc the fact people use religion as an excuse for their ignorance when the main message of christianity is love thy neighbor is disappointing. @yungcalc the fact people use religion as an excuse for their ignorance when the main message of christianity is love thy neighbor is disappointing.

While some believe that religion is the cause, others believe that since most players are not even adults, but rather immature kids, they say and do things without fully grasping the consequences.

This is not just limited to homophobia, as time and time again, young Fortnite pros have taken to social media to slander their opponents. This has resulted in severe backlash and disqualification from matches.

Zinnia 🎃 @zinnia_the @yungcalc Could be wrong but its probably because half the pro comm and non pro comm are not even adults but kids who are still immature and think they can say what ever with no consequences down the line @yungcalc Could be wrong but its probably because half the pro comm and non pro comm are not even adults but kids who are still immature and think they can say what ever with no consequences down the line

Despite Epic's numerous initiatives over the years, things just seem to be getting worse. Given that content creators such as AwA are given a warning and left free, the community is rather concerned about how things will progress from here on out.

With more and more players being drawn in over the years, building a safe and inclusive ecosystem for them has to be the developer's top priority. While Fortnite is indeed a wholesome place for the most part, until these issues are not dealt with more firmly, not everyone will feel welcome aboard the Battle Bus.

