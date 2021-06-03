Fortnite pro banned for inappropriate tweets 

The Fortnite world gets a little more dramatic today. A trio was disqualified from the Trio Grand Finals of the FNCS after one of their members took to Twitter to harass and threaten competitors.

97Default, a 14-year-old pro, abused a trio of competitors in a now-deleted tweet. Many fans are upset over the trio's ban from Fortnite, but other competitors are using this as a warning to keep things appropriate, even in a competitive setting. Fans are often upset when their favorite player is banned, but actions and words (even virtual ones) have consequences.

Damn I truly feel bad for the teammates who can’t play this weekends FNCS.



Let this be a lesson to pick and choose your “friend group” wisely.



Careers are on the line in this virtual world we live in. I mean even Sway got Ops banned “jokingly” 🤷🏼‍♂️ — MonsterDface (@MonsterDface) March 14, 2021

In recent memory, Wrigleyy, another pro, told Donald Mustard, the Creative Director for Epic Games, to kill himself. His Twitter account was banned and Epic banned him from the tournament he was competing in.

Details on this huge Fortnite ban

This is not the first time Fortnite has produced punishment over a tweet. In March, Wrigleyy and his teammates were banned from a tournament due to the tweet mentioned above. Epic Games is clearly not tolerant of any form of online abuse, as evidenced by the swift bans they've handed out.

They've also shown that they don't delineate between which team members cause problems. If one member does something inappropriate, the whole team suffers. This is why it's important, as MonsterDFace said, to choose teams wisely.

As for 97Default, his tweet was aimed at fellow competitors K1nzell, Wak1e and IDropfn. The tweet was riddled with profanity. 97Default is 14-years-old and he and his Fortnite teammates have been banned. They were both shocked and disappointed by their ban.

One teammate, Wulfee5, sent this tweet to Epic Games in response to what happened with 97Default.

Dear Epic Games. We apologize for our involvement in the first day of the FNCS Grand Finals. I EvozA Wulfee and Freemok ask you to give us two a chance to play the second day starting together or take another one player, that is, not LMNX 97Default. Regards EvozA Wulfee, Freemok. — Wulfee (@Wulfee5) May 30, 2021

Both teammates were upset about losing out on a tournament that they had been working on for a while. The duo asked Epic Games to reinstate them, whether with a new player or just as the two remaining teammates. 97Default posted an official statement, referencing his age.

97Default's official statement. Image via YouTube

97Default says that he is only 14 and has a disorder. Some fans were unhappy with the apparent deflection of blame, to which he had this to say.

no one blames age, this is a statement of the fact that I cannot control ALL my emotions at the age of 14 — LMNX 97Default (@97Default) May 30, 2021

The closing of the statement references "the end of my life," raising concern over the safety and wellbeing of 97Default. This could be in reference to his gaming life with Fortnite or something else. Epic Games has not yet responded to these statements.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod