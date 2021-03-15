Fortnite Pro tells Donald Mustard to "kill himself" and gets his entire team banned

In a shocking turn of events, Fortnite pro "Wrigleyy" was banned from FNCS along with teammates "Dictate" and "Userz." The move was in response to Wrigleyy's shocking tweet.

Wrigleyy and teammates get banned after Tweet breaks rules (Image Via Twitter/wrigleyy)

The tweet was directed at Donald Mustard, a prominent member of the gaming industry who’s worked as a creator and director on major titles like Fortnite, Shadow Complex and the Infinity Blade series.

Wrigleyy's team was banned after they qualified for the FNCS finals in the NA East Region. Despite making it to the final round, Fortnite outlawed the players for Wrigleyy's actions because it violated the official rules.

Following the tweet, Wrigleyy's Twitter account has also been deleted. The player has issued no further comment or apology.

A Fortnite team has been officially disqualified from FNCS this weekend following one of the team members telling Donald Mustard (Epic Games CCO) to kill himself.



Only one member said the words, the whole team has been punished. pic.twitter.com/edo7RZwIlY — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) March 14, 2021

While the ban on Wrigleyy is in line with the official rules, many fans felt that a substitute player should have taken his place on the team. Banning the entire team from the finals seemed unfair.

Many fans felt that Wrigleyy's teammates were innocent and shouldn't have to face the consequences of one toxic player's behavior. However, others pointed out that a team is supposed to take responsibility for every member. If one breaks the rule, the team also has to bear the brunt.

Disagree with this. The team should be held accountable. Being part of a team, you represent everyone on that team. Hold them accountable for teaming with a shitty person or hold whoever put the team together accountable for putting that shitty person on the team. — AnonymousHippopotamus 🦛 (@AnonymousH1ppo) March 14, 2021

Hes not banned hes just disqualified, so he can play next fncs — goon (fb) (@perkyderkyfn1j) March 14, 2021

i mean his team mates didn’t do anything, i feel bad for them since they played a month of this fncs just to make $0 — bepherd (@bepherd) March 14, 2021

That one member represents a whole organization. If esports wants to be treated professionally, you gotta act professionally. — Chase (@chaseshake) March 14, 2021

Despite their hard work, Epic Games has not allowed the team to continue the tournament with a substitute player. This ban is more than likely hamper their professional careers in one way or another.

This is not the first time that professional players have taken a shot at Donald Mustard.

Fortnite players take cheap shots at Donald Mustard

It's no secret that the Fortnite community breeds toxic gaming culture to an extent. A lot of professionals jump on the hateful bandwagon instead of speaking out against toxic culture.

When Mustard uploaded a picture of him attending the Superbowl, several Fortnite fans randomly tried to drag him down. They cited several issues with Fortnite and derided Mustard for enjoying the Superbowl rather than fixing the problems.

Professional Fortnite player, Cody "Clix" Conrod even tweeted out profanity directed toward Mustard before quickly retracting his statement.

since you deleted it pic.twitter.com/x2b4Ic84IV — Fortnite News (@FortniteBRFeed) February 9, 2021

This is such an stupid comment... — FortzenFN (@fortzenfn) February 8, 2021

Let him have a good time, not everything is about you. — Jellie The Anenome (@AnenomeThe) February 9, 2021

While this behavior is exceedingly common in the Fortnite community, personal attacks destroy the relationship between developers and gamers.

When professional players set a bad example, vulgar aggression continues and evolves into more sinister advances down the line.

With the new season around the corner, professional players will hopefully take a nuanced approach when communicating with developers. The community can only hope that players strictly avoid personal attacks in the future. Such actions serve no one.