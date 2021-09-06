"To the people who hate, grow up, educate yourself and do better": Fortnite Joy skin creator DahjaCat and his journey from "Fortographer" to celebrated concept artist

Ever since Fortnite's inception in 2017, the Battle Royale has been creating waves in the world of gaming. Initially developed by Epic Games to be a PvE multiplayer, the game has since evolved beyond all expectations.

Over the years, Fortnite has not only evolved in terms of gameplay mechanics, collaborations and storylines, but even in terms of inclusivity, acceptance and helping those without a voice find one.

Through their numerous in-game events, the developers have strived to educate and create a safe space for people of different ethnicity, religion and nationality as well. While things may not always go according to plan, they try to do their best.

no matter what you guys say, paying homage to MK is a good thing, please try to understand that there some people playing this maybe and saying they "hate Ngrrs" just cause this exist. — XhoChi (@TyrantNeptunia) August 27, 2021

However, where Epic Games really shines is its community program, through which numerous artists have been able to conceptualize and create concept designs that have been inculcated into the game.

This not only provides a platform for artists to showcase their work but also to earn from it via a creator code. While most are predominantly focused on esthetics, few strive to showcase inclusivity and representation in-game.

I can not even explain how much happiness is filled inside me, Epic Games I love you with all my heart. Thank you for making my dreams come true. WELCOME TO FORTNITE JOY I LOVE YOU BABIE 😭🌈 pic.twitter.com/66rUhYcxQx — Dahja 🦋 (@DahjaCat) August 31, 2021

One of these concept artists, DahjaCat, recently shared some "Joy" in-game, which should not only help make the game more inclusive but also raise awareness.

An interview with DahjaCat, the creator behind the Fortnite Joy skin

Question 1: Tell us a little about yourself.

DahjaCat: I'm a teenage fan concept artist predominantly focused on Fortnite. I do this as a hobby, which I do hope to further nurture and improve in the years that I have ahead of me.

My friends, who are always by my side, never fail to push me to my limit, are my source of motivation. Without them, I wouldn't be in the position I am today.

Question 2: What is that one moment in your life that made you decide to become a concept artist?

DahjaCat: Back in the beginning of 2020, I used to be what is known in the Fortnite community as a "Fortographer", which is someone who takes pictures of in-game outfits in Fortnite's replay mode.

I would edit screenshots to make them look like other characters, rather than the original character themselves. I loved the idea of making my own OCs (original compositions), and wanted to make them real.

✧ LUCY ✧



- Fortnite Outfit Concept -



Racing has always been her destiny, and she never fails to be on top.



✧ 😈🏍️ ✧



Additional Art in Thread! pic.twitter.com/CvNGHTOxaa — Dahja 🦋 (@DahjaCat) August 25, 2021

One of my closest friends, YHEMICAL, had been posting 3D versions of their own OCs. I saw these, and was super inspired by their work. We connected right away, and they helped me begin my 3D journey. Later on, I did 3D versions of these OCs for about six months - but, I then stopped.

In November of 2020, I came back to Twitter after my break and started posting these "OCs". I saw how big concepts were in the community, and started making some of my own. I started to connect with the people I looked up to, and they continuously motivated me to keep pushing for the goal of getting my own outfit featured in-game.

Question 3: What influenced you to create "Joy"?

DahjaCat: Joy, originally known as Dalia, had been an idea that a group of friends and I brainstormed while talking in our little group chat. A friend of mine had said at the time that, "Imagine a skin with Vitiligo."

She is very similar to me, I want to cry

This is so sweet

(Capture taken from Facebook) pic.twitter.com/6criqEMtNe — Fluffy (@Flowercatcj) September 5, 2021

The idea immediately struck. Soldier? Skater? Hippie? Then it hit me, an 80's inspired roller skater. My idea for Joy was to make her stand out, like she knew she was embracing her beauty. Rainbows to myself, are one of the most beautiful things ever, so I connected the two and created the one who is now known as Joy.

Vitiligo is a condition in which the pigment is lost from areas of the skin, causing whitish patches. The model displayed below is Winnie Harlow. <3 pic.twitter.com/hYcBh1kAUO — Dahja 🦋 (@DahjaCat) February 27, 2021

Question 4: Do you think the Fortnite community as a whole is inclusive, and if not what do you think can be done to better it?

DahjaCat: The Fortnite community is definitely a mix of emotions when it comes to inclusivity in the game. There's so much hate brought into the idea of the game becoming a safer place for everyone, and honestly it's disgusting.

Epic Games is definitely reaching out to make their community better, and the direction they're going is helping. They've held events for the LGBTQIA+ community and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Everyone is welcome aboard the Battle Bus.



This week we're celebrating our amazing LGTBQIA+ community with the debut of Rainbow Royale 🌈



Get free items, listen to some tunes on the radio and have a good time!



🔗: https://t.co/77O22iy3Gk pic.twitter.com/i6j8ozDEWv — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 20, 2021

Although these events have received a lot of backlash, Epic is doing the right thing. This is how to slowly get the community to come together in an inclusive environment.

Question 5: While on the subject of inclusivity, do you think Epic Games is doing enough to push back against "hateful individuals" within the community?

DahjaCat: Epic Games is working to push back against these hateful people, but there are many who think this may not be enough. I appreciate their efforts so much, and the things they've been doing, but yet there have been things they've done at the same time that are rather controversial.

I read everything about the AWA/Pro100 topic, I understand that it is only a child whose religion or family has been able to instill in him the wrong values, but none of those factors should exonerate him for what he has done, hatred is hatred in any of the cases. #fortnite pic.twitter.com/9Dyn2TZOk9 — Adro⚡ (COMS OPEN) (@Adrotito) July 21, 2021

During the Pride event (Rainbow Royale) that took place in July, they had let someone who made homophobic remarks keep their income flowing in the game. I feel that they could have taken more action in order to fix this issue, but they are indeed doing enough to show they care. But I still believe they could do more.

Question 6: How do you feel about trolls who leave negative comments about "Joy"? What do you have to say to them?

DahjaCat: Joy was created for the purpose of providing a representation of Vitiligo. It's not me who is hurt personally by these comments, but my heart aches for those who have the condition.

This condition is something people live with everyday, and have to deal with the same exact hate every single day. I'm sorry to those who have to go through the comments on Joy. Honestly, to the people who do hate her, grow up. Educate yourself and do better for the same people who have to go through your negativity every single day.

can people please grow up and stop calling this skin a COW, This is not a cow skin or nocolor skin as some people call It!



If You don't know what to call it it's really easy to say "Joy" or anything other than making fun of her skin color pic.twitter.com/3G7fQhHI0i — Twea - Fortnite Leaks (@TweaBR) September 1, 2021

Question 6: Who have been your top influences from the Fortnite concept art community?

DahjaCat: I've had so many influences, and I thank every single person who has helped me reach where I am today.

But, my top influences have been, YHEMICAL, one of my best friends that has been by my side for over two years now. They never fail to put me in my place when needed, and are overall one of the most down to earth people I have met.

D3NNI, who has been an amazing friend to me for the past 10 months. He has helped me with so much, and still to this day is always there to push me whenever I need it.

✦ LIL NAS X - FORTNITE SKIN CONCEPT ✦



Really wanted to make a skin concept of @LilNasX if he joined Fortnite's Icon Series! Hope you like it 💗#FortniteArt #FortniteConcept pic.twitter.com/R31tVgXXDZ — D3NNI (@D3NNI_yt) July 27, 2021

FantasyFull is one of the kindest souls you'll ever meet. She legit helped me so much with reaching my goal of getting a concept in-game. She even helped me with ideas, we played and talk almost everyday, and just so much more.

Sharktoofs, has been one of my biggest inspirations since 2019. His art is so beautiful and I will forever cherish everything he has done for me.

Planetary Vibes on repeat 🪐💫



Thank you to everyone who bought Celeste and thank you once again to Epic Games for the awesome opportunity! ❤️✨ pic.twitter.com/Ijf0ZFdmcD — Shark (@sharktoofs1) June 14, 2021

And last, but not least; everyone in the concept community who supports me every time I post art, concepts, or literally anything. You guys are truly the best. I love y'all.

Question 8: Which is your favorite community concept skin at the moment?

DahjaCat: At the moment, and has been for awhile, is a concept art from YHEMICAL. Her name is Kuni, which is headcanon as Joy's best friend. The esthetic that Kuni has is beautiful, and I know Yhemi put in a lot of work making her. I would love to see this concept in the game one day as it would be a perfect duo for joy.

Question 9: Do you have any new concept designs in the works?

DahjaCat: Yes. I currently have a concept I posted named Cosmo. At the moment, I'm planning to make a male counterpart of her. Not much I want to really say, but what I have planned is really cool and I can't wait to share.

✧ 🦋 COSMO 🦋 ✧



- Fortnite Outfit Concept -



Born from a Shatterfly, The Zero left her no choice but to find her purpose.



✧ 🦋🧝‍♀️💜🔮 ✧



Additional Art In Thread! pic.twitter.com/2jBuXRptbk — Dahja 🦋 (@DahjaCat) July 31, 2021

Question 10: Lastly, tell us what Fortnite means to you, and how it has changed your life?

DahjaCat: I've been playing Fortnite since late 2017, from being the kid who wanted to be a professional gamer to designing outfits for the game is still crazy to me. Without Fortnite, I wouldn't have a lot of my friends. The game truly grew my group together.

MY FIRST WIN AS JOY :O pic.twitter.com/jAktIczUzC — Dahja 🦋 (@DahjaCat) September 5, 2021

I was someone who didn't enjoy anything I did, but when Epic contacted me for Joy my whole mindset changed. The world-wide video game wants to use my design, like what? That's insane! This changed my life, I'm currently at the happiest stage of life I have ever been in. Seeing the game grow from the little it was is just crazy to see.

