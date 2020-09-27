Fortnite: A brief history of how the 100-man Battle Royale took over the world

Fortnite, perhaps the most popular game globally, took the world by storm when it initially came out as a Battle Royale title. Earlier, it was only available in a specific Save The World mode, which was more player vs environment. The introduction of Battle Royale changed everything.
Although it didn't happen in a day, Fortnite was a dream which took almost seven years to build, as the developers, Epic Games, were working on a new game engine, Unreal Engine 4.
The humble beginning of Fortnite
During its early days, Epic's biggest competition was Minecraft, another building game that had already conquered the world with its immense popularity.
Fortnite initially was similar to the current Save The World version, and players had to build to protect themselves from Husks.
However, the introduction of BR dynamics added a competitive edge to the game. This is where it started to pop off in a massive way, and the 100-man lobby then became an instant fan-favorite.
Nevertheless, Epic had bigger plans. The infusion of building mechanics with BR dynamic attracted players from all around the world.
In general, even if players didn't play, they enjoyed watching the game. That was the foundation on which Fortnite: Battle Royale was built.
Fortnite: Battle Royale craze taking over popular culture
In recent times, it has evolved into much more of a platform than a video game. As Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney stated in several tweets and speeches, the idea is to have Fortnite as a perpetual game.
A link between the fictional universe and reality is Epic's master plan to make Fortnite the most excellent game in the world.
Getting back to the beginning, the initial reaction of players across the world to the BR mode was all positive. A crisp building system like Minecraft, shooter perspective like other popular games, colorful and fun like none other, all these elements made Fortnite enjoyable.
Today, players even get to fight and dress up as their favorite superhero icons from childhood in Fortnite.
This unprecedented evolution of Fortnite has captivated the community in more ways than one. The game has branched off into different versions, including the hugely-successful Party Royale. Similarly, several other collaborations, including other games like Rocket League, have brought forth results.
Eliminating all competition
Fortnite is now one of the most-viewed games on Twitch. The developers have also introduced the concept of live events, where eminent artists, rappers, and musicians collaborate to put up a show on the map.
In 2017, when the BR genre was popping off, Fortnite decided to go toe-to-toe with PUBG. This move marked the beginning of the change for Fortnite.
It was also aided by the fact that PUBG was not free to play, but Fortnite was. Only with the addition of variant graphics, the game didn't aim to mimic reality; instead, it carefully crafted its own existence.
Ever since, the game has become a cultural phenomenon, overtaking PUBG by February 2018 with its concurrent Twitch views.
Indeed, Fortnite was not only setting up a game but also popularizing a platform like Twitch. This vision from Epic has now blossomed into a spectacle that cannot be compared with other BR games.