Was the Ariana Grande Fortnite concert a failure? Fans give their final verdict

Ever since the Fortnite documents were leaked during the Apple vs. Epic Games lawsuit, rumors of an upcoming in-game event began spreading like wildfire, and many believed that Lady Gaga would soon be featured in the game.
But that plan fizzled out. Although a lot of the leaked information did come true, the main event was still a mystery, and Epic Games kept a tight lip on the situation.
Going forward a few months, leakers and dataminers began finding clues about an upcoming in-game event featuring the popular diva Ariana Grande; and before loopers knew what hit them, prominent leaker iFireMonkey cracked the encrypted files and showcased the intro to the event.
The Fortnite Rift Tour set a new benchmark in terms of visuals in-game, and was a weird yet pleasant amalgamation of concepts and memories, all mixed up together and packed into 15 minutes of non-stop entertainment.
With that said, despite loopers absolutely loving the event, there were a few who thought it was subpar and lacking in general, aside from the game's technical issues that were causing it to crash.
How did fans feel about the Fortnite Rift Tour featuring Ariana Grande?
Well, for the majority of fans and loopers who enjoyed the concert, the experience was like a once in a lifetime sort of deal. Given that players could enjoy a full-fledged audio-visual concert, it is a testament to Epic Games' dedication.
However, with that said, there were numerous technical issues involved, which put a lot of players off. The most common being that Creative was disabled hours prior to the event and loopers were left high and dry.
In addition to Creative being down, many players had complaints regarding their game crashing while trying to enter the event, and having to either queue up again or miss the slot and having to wait for the next one.
Nonetheless, perhaps the most consistent complaint from the players was the fact that the Fortnite Rift Tour was far too short and not as good when compared to Travis Scott's Astronomical.
Now, despite the negatives and minor road bumps, the question at play here is: Was the Ariana Grande Fortnite concert a failure? The answer is a resounding no.
For all the hiccups, technical glitches and issues that occurred during the Rift Tour, the digital concert was far from a failure. If anything, Epic Games is taking baby steps toward something bigger, brighter and much better for the foreseeable future. On that note, here are some positive reviews from fans regarding the Fortnite Rift Tour featuring Ariana Grande.
Also Read: What time does Superman come out in Fortnite (August 10): Release Time, How to unlock, Variants, and more
Did you enjoy the Rift Tour concert? Tell us in the comments below.