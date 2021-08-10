Was the Ariana Grande Fortnite concert a failure? Fans give their final verdict

Ever since the Fortnite documents were leaked during the Apple vs. Epic Games lawsuit, rumors of an upcoming in-game event began spreading like wildfire, and many believed that Lady Gaga would soon be featured in the game.

But that plan fizzled out. Although a lot of the leaked information did come true, the main event was still a mystery, and Epic Games kept a tight lip on the situation.

Going forward a few months, leakers and dataminers began finding clues about an upcoming in-game event featuring the popular diva Ariana Grande; and before loopers knew what hit them, prominent leaker iFireMonkey cracked the encrypted files and showcased the intro to the event.

The Fortnite Rift Tour set a new benchmark in terms of visuals in-game, and was a weird yet pleasant amalgamation of concepts and memories, all mixed up together and packed into 15 minutes of non-stop entertainment.

Excuse us, we love you



Thank you to everyone who drifted into the #RiftTour with us and @ArianaGrande pic.twitter.com/1SfUaLJGWZ — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 8, 2021

With that said, despite loopers absolutely loving the event, there were a few who thought it was subpar and lacking in general, aside from the game's technical issues that were causing it to crash.

How did fans feel about the Fortnite Rift Tour featuring Ariana Grande?

Well, for the majority of fans and loopers who enjoyed the concert, the experience was like a once in a lifetime sort of deal. Given that players could enjoy a full-fledged audio-visual concert, it is a testament to Epic Games' dedication.

However, with that said, there were numerous technical issues involved, which put a lot of players off. The most common being that Creative was disabled hours prior to the event and loopers were left high and dry.

Bro I want to play fortnite creative but it's FUCKING DISABLED like I get it for the #RiftTour but still some people want creative and then after the event I'm going to have to wait like another 2 hours like EPIC — smcdruumerboy56 (@druumerboy56) August 7, 2021

Can the stupid rift tour event not disable creative 4 hours prior to its start? :) it's bad enough there are FIVE different run times — Butters 🧈 (@Buttersexe) August 8, 2021

In addition to Creative being down, many players had complaints regarding their game crashing while trying to enter the event, and having to either queue up again or miss the slot and having to wait for the next one.

Rift tour fucking sucks, literally crashed a minute into the actual event — Eric | 💉🩺🩹 (@medicativeangel) August 7, 2021

listen ariana’s rift tour was cool and all but it just fucked up fortnite so bad it’s being so buggy — lexi (@Lexiorwhateves) August 6, 2021

All my excitement just for my game to crash at the beginning of the #RiftTour event. I’m pissed beyond anyone’s belief. — ImperialPlayz (@IMPZ_YT) August 6, 2021

Nonetheless, perhaps the most consistent complaint from the players was the fact that the Fortnite Rift Tour was far too short and not as good when compared to Travis Scott's Astronomical.

Definitely Travis, although the rift tour event itself wasn't bad, the music wasn't good — CactusManGaming (@CactusM15198869) August 7, 2021

That event suck a*s. The Travis Scott was so much better. All the hype and it was trouble. It was pretty but that's it. #fortnite #RiftTour — NexusxXxNova (@NexusNovax) August 6, 2021

This event was so good and cool. I think the Travis Scott concert was better. I would rate the event a 8/10. It sucks that it was short and it could’ve been longer. Here’s a picture from the Rift Tour. pic.twitter.com/aywuq3PUr9 — Angel (ง'̀-'́)ง (@DEADW1NDZ) August 6, 2021

I'm sort of disappointed at the Fortnite Rift Tour live-event. It was really short and I spent 30 minutes just floating around on a unicorn because I didn't realise that the event was already over. It wasn't bad but the Marshmello and Travis Scott live-events were better. 😬 — Huzaifa Khan (@_HuzaifaKhan) August 6, 2021

Now, despite the negatives and minor road bumps, the question at play here is: Was the Ariana Grande Fortnite concert a failure? The answer is a resounding no.

For all the hiccups, technical glitches and issues that occurred during the Rift Tour, the digital concert was far from a failure. If anything, Epic Games is taking baby steps toward something bigger, brighter and much better for the foreseeable future. On that note, here are some positive reviews from fans regarding the Fortnite Rift Tour featuring Ariana Grande.

Epic Games has an incredible group of creative individuals. Simply amazing! #RiftTour pic.twitter.com/oVqH3RHXam — Bad Gamer Dad (@BadGamerDad) August 7, 2021

that event was fantastic, the aliens can have my memories for all i care if they keep hosting things like that! — Yuzu (@yuzushiraishi) August 8, 2021

Actually that's inspired by something that happened in one of the Ariana's concert, a lot of people were killed there. — ImNico ❁ (@Nico43927996) August 7, 2021

Yep. I wanna watch it a million times in game I never wanted to leave it :( — Noelia is my baby 😘 (@MarvelNoelia912) August 9, 2021

only good things👀 — VladimirTheDuck (@VladimirTheDuck) August 8, 2021

How will the plane game work then? — Aqua (@aquamoody) August 8, 2021

Yea I agree! It was a great event even though I don't really like or dislike her music, and I also like how they showed the event multiple times so more people could see the event — ALPHAFARLANDER (@AFarlander) August 8, 2021

No, thanks to you for all the things you do for us. pic.twitter.com/ABaCgWq7IQ — Alexmax_93 (@alexmax_93) August 8, 2021

