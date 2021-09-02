5 new skins to expect in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Epic will release Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 within a few weeks. Gamers are having gala time guessing what new skins will be revealed in the upcoming season.

Every season, Epic releases loads of Fortnite skins and other in-game items. These can either be found in the Item Shop or can be claimed by completing certain special quests in the game.

Gamers love to dress up the in-game characters in new exotic cosmetics and flaunt them in Fortnite. There were several cosmetics up for grabs in Season 7, and gamers hope the developers keep the similar standard for the next season as well.

This article will reveal the five skins that gamers expect to be out in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Gamers are interested in the Naruto skin

1) Naruto

Naruto will be the Battle Pass skin for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 (Image via Faze Plexify/Twitter)

The Epic v Apple lawsuit revealed that Naruto was expected to be released as a Fortnite Season 5 skin. However, due to unforeseen circumstances, the project got delayed.

Speculation rose once again after it was reported that Epic was trying to get hold of the rights for Naruto. All rumors were confirmed once it was reported that the developers will be releasing the popular anime character as the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass skin.

2) Goku

Goku from DBZ may be a Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 skin (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Super-Saiyaan from the iconic Dragon Ball Z franchise could be the next big thing after Naruto in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

A trusted source has stated that Epic are working with a company named Shueisha to produce a few anime collabs. The company has partial rights to many large animes including Naruto and Dragon Ball. — Twea - Fortnite Leaks (@TweaBR) June 29, 2021

Dragon Ball Z is not as popular as Naruto, but the show has millions of dedicated fans. Apparently, the organization that handles the rights of Naruto also holds the rights to Dragon Ball Z. Therefore, gamers can expect the developers to introduce Goku as one of the skins in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

3) Spider-Man

Spider-Man could be a Fortnite skin in Season 8 (Image via Fn News and more/Twitter)

The trailer for Spider-Man's next movie was recently released. The trailer went on to be an instant hit and became the highlight of the day. Fans across the world have given a positive response to it and are eager for the film to be released in December.

Small disclaimer: I have no clue if this will happen, but considering both epic and sony’s backgrounds, probably gonna happen — Bzeebs (@bzeebs) August 24, 2021

Epic's long list of collaboration events is nothing new for gamers. It is anticipated that Epic might go ahead and sign a deal to introduce Spider-Man as one of Fortnite's Season 8 special skins.

4) Mermonster Ken

Mermonster Ken could be a Halloween special outfit (Image via Yeeunsbby/Twitter)

According to reports, one of the characters from the Save the World segment will be added to Battle Royale as a special skin for the Halloween 2021 event.

Epic have plans to bring a Male Halloween skin from STW to BR possibly this Halloween ! pic.twitter.com/7UpWfElSMR — XTigerHyperX (@XTigerHyperX) August 29, 2021

Even though there hasn't been any official confirmation, gamers anticipate Epic will bring Mermonster Ken as a Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 skin.

5) Suicide Squad collab

MORE UPCOMING/SCRAPPED SKINS!



- Weasel (Suicide Squad)

- King Shark (Suicide Squad)

- Jester (Male, Female & King?)

- Jurassic Archaeology (Male)

- Male counterpart of Komplex

- A male Halloween skin from Save The World — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 29, 2021

Popular Suicide Squad characters King Shark and Weasel are rumored to be two promising skins for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. Data miners have reported that the in-game files contain the names of these two characters.

Gamers can expect a Suicide Squad collaboration that will release these coveted skins. However, it is too early to deliver a verdict and gamers are advised to wait for further leaks to reveal more information regarding the collaboration.

Edited by Ashish Yadav