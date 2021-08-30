Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 leaks: Suicide Squad skins, Cyborg collaboration, and more

A fresh bunch of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 leaks have been recently revealed, and none of them deal with Naruto Uzumaki.

In the past few weeks, almost every leak has been regarding the arrival of Naruto to Fortnite. However, the recent leaks differ significantly and will showcase the other expected aspects in the upcoming season.

The hype around Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is getting stronger each day. Epic Games has raised gamers' expectations, and they will undoubtedly try to maintain their standards even after the end of the Alien-themed season.

The recent leaks prove that Epic is leaving no stones unturned in its efforts.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Major leaks indicate the skins that might feature in the game

Exclusive skins and cosmetics are some of the most significant aspects of Fortnite. Season 7 was a great experience for players, as it rolled out several exclusive in-game items and cosmetics for gamers.

Some of these exclusive skins have found a place among fans and will go down as some of the best in Fortnite's history.

Gamers are eager to see what cosmetics feature in the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. While Naruto has been teased for a long time, they have been wondering whether new skins will be coming out or not.

Data miners have been able to extract valuable information regarding Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 skins.

It has been revealed that the Cyborg outfit has been put on hold and postponed for an indefinite period.

SOURCES: The development of a 'Cyborg' outfit has been postponed indefinitely. pic.twitter.com/hxma3ChBIn — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) August 29, 2021

The Cyborg outfit would've been a wonderful addition to the collection, and the recent news will certainly be heartbreaking for users.

Popular data miner Hypex recently revealed a long list of Fortnite skins. The list mentions the characters of Weasel and King Shark from the Suicide Squad franchise.

MORE UPCOMING/SCRAPPED SKINS!



- Weasel (Suicide Squad)

- King Shark (Suicide Squad)

- Jester (Male, Female & King?)

- Jurassic Archaeology (Male)

- Male counterpart of Komplex

- A male Halloween skin from Save The World — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 29, 2021

It also mentions the probability of having a male version of the Komplex and Jurrasic Archeology, along with a few others. It is also rumored that a skin from Fortnite Save the World might come to Battle Royale for Halloween celebrations.

It should be noted that Hypex has not confirmed the arrival of these skins in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. The data miner most probably came across the files with these names. It is unknown whether these items will be added to the game or have been scrapped off by Epic.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 will commence on September 13th, and the entire picture will be clear in a few days. Loopers are advised to hold their patience and wait for further news to confirm any speculations.

Edited by Ravi Iyer