When does Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 end? Season 8 start date, leaks, and more

Chapter 2 Season 7 of Fortnite was an enormous hit within the community, having introduced many items within the game. Season 7 brought an alien invasion, an Ariana Grande concert, and the Man of Steel into the Fortnite universe. Naturally, fans are excited to see what Epic Games will pull off in Fortnite Season 8.

Season 7 of Fortnite was a colossal hit (Image via Fortnite on YouTube)

Although Epic Games has kept all the details about Season 8 of Fortnite under wraps, dataminers and community members have speculated about a potential release date, along with some popular leaks of things players can expect to see in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

When can players expect to see Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8?

Although there is no official release date yet, players have speculated September 13 as the potential release date for Season 8. This also ties into the fact that Season 7 is set to end on September 12.

Furthermore, there is no official teaser or trailer for Season 8 yet. However, Epic Games has lately been dropping the trailers a few days before the season's release date. So there's a good chance that the official trailer might drop sometime around September 9th.

Season 8 leaks

Popular dataminers have leaked quite a few substantial features fans can expect in Fortnite in Season 8. Ali-A even discussed quite a few of the leaks in one of his YouTube videos.

One of the most important leaks suggests that Fortnite might be seeing a Naruto crossover, with Uzumaki Naruto from the Shonen Jump anime series making an appearance. This leak is credible since Epic Games surveyed players about a Naruto crossover several months back.

Here's everything we know about Season 8 so far!



Based on: Reddit Insider Information, @ShiinaBR & @HYPEX and other Leaks



Let me know if I missed anything! #FortniteSeason8 pic.twitter.com/D5jJUvmZnT — Ako | Fortnite News  (@FNChiefAko) August 12, 2021

Furthermore, Fortnite will possibly continue its streak of DC crossovers. Players can expect to see characters like Wonder Woman, Green Lantern, and Shazam, as well as The Suicide Squad's Bloodsport on Fortnite Island.

Fortnite might continue the DC collaborations in Season 8 (Image via Epic Games Store)

Leaks also suggest that Fortnite players might see a return of Kevin the Cube, which was apparently being controlled by a mysterious queen the entire time. Season 8 might also see the introduction of a mechanic known as 'The Sideways,' which will possibly contain monsters. However, not all of those monsters will be dangerous.

