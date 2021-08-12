Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 leaks: Naruto skin, Kunai weapons, return of the Cube, and more

Fortnite's Season 7 is nearing its conclusion as August rolls through, and the development team at Epic Games has already laid out the red carpet for the next era of content. As seen in the Rift Tour glimpses, Fortnite's future may contain previous concepts, like Kevin the Cube.

Other leaked characters like Naruto will also appear in Season 8, most likely within the Battle Pass as an unlockable reward. As part of Naruto's kit, his Kunai weapons will also come to Fortnite for players to shred through the game with.

A glimpse at Season 8 Fortnite leaks

Here's everything we know about Season 8 so far!



Based on: Reddit Insider Information, @ShiinaBR & @HYPEX and other Leaks



Let me know if I missed anything! #FortniteSeason8 pic.twitter.com/D5jJUvmZnT — Ako | Fortnite News  (@FNChiefAko) August 12, 2021

Season 8 will launch with a bang as Epic Games includes iconic characters from many universes. On top of the continued Walking Dead collaboration, Naruto and his universe will expand throughout Fortnite, possibly bringing more characters from the show in the later weeks of the season.

The Explosive Kunai weapons paired with Naruto will also immerse players into the show's lore and give them another item to seek.

The Cube Returns



The cube memory from the rift tour looked super cool on the chapter 2 map so I wanted to make some art with the cube on the present-day island, hope you all enjoy! 💙@FortniteGame #FortniteArt pic.twitter.com/63vJL13Gkf — Half (@HalfHeart) August 8, 2021

Kevin the Cube resurfaces from Chapter 1 with a new character labeled the Queen, who apparently will control the Cube. Many theories suggest that the Queen is Singularity, and she will return as the alien leader to merge Season 7's ending with Season 8's beginning.

New gamemodes will drop in Fortnite soon with Season 8, creating a different avenue for players to take when they get tiresome of the base game. While many of its details are unclear, Fortnite holds a reputation for twisting the game in some sense with any season's arrival.

An interesting feature labeled 'The Sideways' is coming to Fortnite, a parody of Stranger Things and the "upsidedown" concept from the show. Many believe Season 8 will be alien-themed from this angle, not just with the Queen and Kevin the Cube.

Season 8 will be alien themed too.

Hear me out (thread):

So what if the Sideways are like the portals from season 5? "The Sideways" could have similar meaning to the "upside down". In st the upside down portals work quite like the fortnite rifts according to mr Clarke. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/9IJcUo2r5q — Lεrzon τhe 3rδ (@L3rzia) August 10, 2021

It's clear that Epic Games has put in quite a bit of thought moving forward and seems to want to further Season 7's otherworldly atmosphere. As early September nears, more leaks are sure to follow, so keep an eye on famous data miners and leakers across social media.

Edited by Srijan Sen