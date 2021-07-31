What is the Rift Tour in Fortnite Season 7? Live event timings, free rewards, and more explained

Fortnite is back with another live event in-game, and this time, it will be "a record-breaking superstar" who will make their way into Fortnite. While Epic Games has not revealed the identity of this superstar, there is talk that Ariana Grande is coming to the game. If anything, it fits the "record-breaking superstar" bill, as she's a two-time Grammy-winning American pop star.

Fortnite is calling this event the Rift Tour, and it will be held in-game from August 6th to August 8th.

The entire event reveal started with a countdown timer appearing over every player's screen in Fortnite. While they made numerous guesses about what it might lead to, Epic announced on Twitter that the Rift Tour is coming, which will take gamers on a musical journey across realities.

Fortnite Rift Tour event dates and timings

Epic has divided the event into five parts, each corresponding to a different region. Below are all the timings as provided in-game.

Fans are advised to log in to the event 60 minutes before the scheduled time, and the Rift Tour playlist is expected to go live 30 minutes before the start of the show.

Fortnite Rift Tour free rewards list

There are three new quests in the game, and players can complete these quests ahead of the event to earn free rewards. Below is the list of quests and the rewards unlocked upon completion:

Save the Date in the Rift Tour tab and play a match: Unlock free Cosmic Cuddles loading screen Use an Alien Hologram Pad on top of the Party UFO: Unlock free Cloudy Kitty emote Interact with the Rift Tour posters: Unlock free Rift-sterpierce spray

Gamers can complete these simple quests and unlock the rewards before the event starts on August 6th. There are also leaks of the Rift Tour exclusive umbrella that might be added to the game in the coming days.

