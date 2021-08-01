Fortnite Naruto collaboration: Skins, release date, emotes, and more

Following the Fortnite 17.21 update, rumors began floating around about a possible "Fortnite Naruto collaboration." However, no sooner had the rumors occurred, they vanished without a trace.

A few hours back, prominent leaker ShiinaBR finally confirmed that the collaboration could indeed come true. In the Twitter post, it states that r/Fortniteleaks moderators via their sources have confirmed that Epic Games was able to obtain the rights to Naruto.

According to a new public post by the moderators of r/FortniteLeaks, the source who provided them with information about Naruto has now 100% confirmed that Epic was able to obtain the rights for Naruto.



Epic Games is apparently now trying to include him in the next Battle Pass. — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) July 31, 2021

In addition to obtaining the rights, they are now also trying to include him in the next Battle Pass, which is set to be released at the start of Fortnite Season 8. Although nothing is set in stone, and things could change for various reasons, players now have a clearer picture of the entire scenario.

Fortnite naruto collaboration details

1) Skins, cosmetics, emotes, and harvesting tool

Much like the Rick & Morty and Superman crossovers this season, the Naruto skin will have to be unlocked via the battle pass and may more than likely contain some style edits as well.

In addition to the Naruto skin, there is a slim chance that others, such as Sasuke and Hinata, may also be coming to Fortnite. Fans are already excited about the possibilities and are hoping the collaboration does indeed come to fruition.

no way they adding naruto to fortnite 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/zIdMPnPW8i — kira ~ (@Sadcrib) August 1, 2021

Based on past leaks, a custom pickaxe for the Naruto collaboration may also be coming, alongside emotes and other cosmetics. However, without more details, these are all speculations as of now.

Kunai - Fortnite Pickaxe Concept



It still upsets me how we don’t have a kunai pickaxe yet, so I decided to make my own!#Fortnite #FortniteArt #FortniteSeason6 pic.twitter.com/PjPGFIXuap — ニンフィア (@Ssylvveonn) May 17, 2021

In addition to the possible skins and harvesting tools, there will definitely be new special emotes associated with the collaboration. Unlike the "Full Tilt emote, which was available to everyone via the item shop, the new Naruto emotes may only be limited to only battle pass holders.

Zoom into the unknown 💨



The new Full Tilt Emote is available in the Item Shop now! pic.twitter.com/KXQGQWE7qZ — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 22, 2019

2) Release Date

Although leakers have suggested that the Naruto collaboration will occur in the next battle pass, there is a possibility that players may have to wait a bit longer if the collaboration doesn't work out much like the Samus Aran collaboration.

With that being said, if everything goes according to plan, players should be able to catch a glimpse of Naruto when the Fortnite Season 8 Battle Pass trailer drops on September 8th, 2021.

Just got some visual confirmation that Naruto will be on the next (Season 8) Battle Pass.

(As usual, things are subject to change at anytime) — FNBRUnreleased (@FNBRUnreleased) July 28, 2021

