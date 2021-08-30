Fortnite Halloween 2021 Leaks: New skin, possible rewards, and other details

It is almost September, and gamers are getting excited about Fortnite Halloween 2021. It's no surprise that Epic rolls out several celebration events throughout the year. The Halloween celebration event is one of the most popular among them, as it adds a spooky flavor to the Battle Royale experience.

Gamers wait patiently for Epic to release the Fortnite Halloween celebrations, as they reward gamers with several in-game items and cosmetics that can be claimed in the game.

Fortnite Season 8 will be commencing on September 13th, and it is expected that Epic will roll out the Halloween Celebration during this phase itself. This article will discuss the leaks that have been uncovered recently regarding the Fortnite Halloween Celebration 2021.

Fortnite: Halloween celebration to bring new skin from the Save the World Mode

Data miners are having a wild time at the moment. Fortnite Season 7 will be over in less than two weeks time and leaks are pouring in from all sides. However, one of the recent leaks indicated a major change that could take place during the Halloween celebration.

A popular data miner recently came across an in-game file that explicitly states that one Halloween character from Fortnite Save the World will be transferred to the Battle Royale segment.

Epic have plans to bring a Male Halloween skin from STW to BR possibly this Halloween ! pic.twitter.com/7UpWfElSMR — XTigerHyperX (@XTigerHyperX) August 29, 2021

Data miners have not been able to confirm which character will be coming for Fortnite Halloween celebration 2021. However, gamers speculate and hope that Mermonster Ken will be added to the game.

Mermonster Ken is one of the most popular characters to be introduced in the Save the World mode. Adding this character to the BR mode will only increase its popularity among gamers.

Back in 2020, gamers who were eliminated from the Battle Royale segment had the ability to return as a Shadow to take out the remaining gamers.

The game became quite competitive with this feature, and gamers enjoyed the new challenge in Fortnite. The popularity of this form of Battle Royale might bring it back to Fortnite in this year's Halloween event.

A number of Halloween-themed weapons were also launched during Fortnitemares 2020. Gamers can expect some of these weapons to return to the island. The prospect of new Halloween themed weapons for 2021 is also quite strong and gamers might see them in the game.

All this is mere speculation, as Epis is yet to make any official statements regarding the Halloween event of 2021.

