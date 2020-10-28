Fortnite: Afterlife Party ft. J Balvin scheduled for Halloween Night

Halloween is definitely going to be a bit different this year. The COVID-19 pandemic has led to many countries banning trick-or-treating this year, leading to many people young and old looking for something to do for Halloween. Fortnite players can rejoice as the Fortnite Party Royale venue will host J Balvin in a digital concert on Halloween night.

Que Calor 🔥



October 31 at 9 PM ET, join us at The Afterlife Party and step into the mind of @JBALVIN.



Need a costume? Party Trooper owners unlock the exclusive J Balvin style when you attend any of the shows! pic.twitter.com/PNn7ovPBJA — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 28, 2020

Fortnite Party Royale event rewards

The Fortnite Party Royale venue has become one of the first digital concert spaces currently available. Players can move around and experience a virtual concert without ever leaving their computers. One thing which keeps the Party Royale events unique and interesting is the idea of having a shared experience with uncountable Fortnite players around the world.

Fortnite players will have a chance to check out the Afterlife Party at 9:00pm ET, with rebroadcasts on November 1st at 1:00pm and 6:00pm ET. Any player who tunes in will be rewarded with a special J Balvin wrap to use in game whenever they choose.

Fortnite is also encouraging players to pick up a “costume” for the party, it is Halloween after all, although this is not mandatory. Additionally, for any players who have been playing this latest season of Fortnite, you surely have collected some kind of costume to equip, including any number of various superhero outfits or anything else.

wait you can put edit styles on the app?? I thought only the original ones — Granbe (@GranbeFN) October 28, 2020

Fortnite encourages content creators to stream J Balvin’s performance

During their post advertising the Afterlife Party, Epic released a statement encouraging players to stream and record their experience at the Afterlife Party. The statement reads as:

Creators in our Support-A-Creator program can stream and share on YouTube from October 31 - November 6 without copyright claims or demonetization on Afterlife Party content. After this seven-day window has passed, your video will be demonetized, but no strikes or takedowns should be issued. If you receive a Copyright Claim before the seven-day window has passed, please appeal the claim directly with the rights holders.

This tie in allows content creators to use this as a way to advertise themselves, in addition to contributing to the excitement around J Balvin and Fortnite as a whole. These kinds of copyright windows and periods may actually end up getting more people to see this virtual concert than if they simply blocked any uploaded videos from being seen or monetized.