Fortnite pro Bugha speaks out against trolls and online hate in light of 'haircut' fiasco 

Kyle Giersdorf, aka Bugha, has become one of the most well-known Fortnite pros ever since he emerged as the inaugural Fortnite World Cup champion.

The 17-year-old Fortnite pro became an overnight sensation after his stunning victory at the Fortnite World Cup, which saw him adorn the front page of prominent news portals and also landed him an appearance on the Jimmy Fallon show. Bugha has so far earned millions in Fortnite earnings and continues to participate in various competitive tournaments.

He also has millions of fans across various social media platforms and often posts on Twitter, where he recently addressed online hate and trolls:

genuine question, how does one deal with hate/being trolled 24/7. I feel like I've done a pretty good job at ignoring it but I feel like sometimes it'll still get to me — Bugha (@bugha) October 28, 2020

Despite being one of the most popular faces in the Fortnite streaming scene, Bugha is a polarising figure, especially among fellow pros, who often take jibes at the teenager.

The recent hate that Bugha has been receiving is linked to a collaboration with discount store chain Five Below, where he ended up being criticised for his haircut.

R u serious right now Bugha? How r u gonna get a worse haircut then me when my asian mom did this shit r u actually fine with this dorfdad wtf dude — TSM demonada (@Khanada) October 23, 2020

bro bugha actually got a khanada haircut and you guys call khanada the fan🤣 — bucke (@BuckeFPS) October 22, 2020

Bugha got that five below haircut 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/OcfWePhltV — Aegis Skyte (@skyteiwnl) October 26, 2020

His haircut is not the only reason behind the recent hate train, which several members of the online community seemed to have hopped onto, as Bugha was recently also criticised for spending time with his girlfriend. In addition, his dad was even called out for being a 'leech'.

Most of the criticism directed at Bugha seems to be unwarranted and unnecessary, which is why many of his fans have extended their support to him online.

Bugha battles trolls online

Irrespective of all the hate that Bugha receives online, there is no denying that the teenager has made quite a name for himself in the competitive scene, all at the young age of 17.

From earning millions to launching his own 'Fortnite class', Bugha has cultivated his own brand, which seeks to inspire several budding pros across the globe.

Recently, his noble endeavour with Five Below to introduce accessible, affordable gaming gear ended up backfiring as several people called him out for his new haircut.

As the criticism began to pile up, Bugha eventually spoke out against the trolls via his latest tweet. He claimed that despite trying his best to ignore the criticism, it tends to get the better of him at times.

He was backed up by his fans, who extended their support to him and advised him to simply ignore the haters and focus on doing what he does best:

I just think of this image when I see some dumbass YouTube comments. Most people hating on you are either young, jealous and/or insecure. Just gotta do your best to think about the millions of fans/people that support you 👍 pic.twitter.com/BO5QXswz4w — Jerian (@itsJerian) October 28, 2020

just remember you are better than them at the end of the day — amputeekun (@amputeekun) October 28, 2020

Ur the goat just ignore it the best u can — Spike (@spikeqt) October 28, 2020

you just gotta put it behind you :/ they're just jealous — BonsaiArrow (@BonsaiArrow) October 28, 2020

just can’t let people less successful than you say shit like that. that’s really all there is too it ig — Luke 🔜 2021 (@DrAnglo_) October 28, 2020

Bro u won 3 mill at 16. You’re a god. These mfs just jealous bruh keep ya head up 🙏🏼 — 🙃 (@Lampshadej23) October 28, 2020

its just a haircut bro, don't worry <3 just take a break and hang out with people who you KNOW like you and put you in a good mindset & positive position trust me it helps a ton — Judi (@JudiGGs) October 28, 2020

Focus on yourself, let them bark while you prosper. — akame (@AkameFPS) October 28, 2020

Hate is just expressed jealously. I like to think of it as someone trying to get attention. Once they receive the attention they switch up. Most people who hate are jealous or just people seeking attention because they don’t get it. Just focus on the support and ignore the hate. — brix 🖤 (@brixypoo) October 28, 2020

did they win 3 million dollars when they were 16? nah ion think so, u got this man just remove these ppl from ur life like they never existed — Adamx (@AdamxYouTube) October 28, 2020

While the recent hate directed at Bugha may have revealed the toxic side of the Fortnite community, it also highlighted the positive side as several fans did not hesitate to remind Bugha of his real worth.