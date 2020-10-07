Fortnite: Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf launches Fortnite class

The seventeen year old Fortnite champion decided to capitalize on his success by launching an Advance Class on Fortnite. For just $9.99 a month, Bugha claims to be able to teach you how to improve your gameplay.

Bugha’s Advance Class on Fortnite, could it be worth it?

Pro gamers across many games occasionally attempt to capitalize on their name recognition to promote themselves, and earn a few extra bucks, by offering online coaching or classes to help fans and competitive hopefuls a chance to train with the best. While it’s hard to say whether or not these classes are worth their price for any individual player, most players should be cautious about buying into these lessons.

There are many reasons you should be skeptical, so take a moment and consider them. If, by the end, you think those concerns don’t apply to you, then you may want to consider looking into Bugha’s online Fortnite class.

First consideration: Most of the good information is freely available

If you want to learn how to improve then most of the information is already available. Whether you want to learn how to aim better, build faster, what build patterns you should practice, who to watch, which weapons are best in slot, where to find materials, where to land, how to win a 1v1, how to win a group fight, how to play with a team, and how to decide whether or not to take an engagement, it is all available.

Coaching and paid assistance are the steps you take after you have already gone as far as you can on your own, so the first concern should be whether or not you have already taken your Fortnite skill as high as you can without help.

Second Consideration: The chance of going pro in Fortnite is miniscule, and this probably won’t change your chances

This is a hard one for people to accept, but it’s important to look at the incredible number of players Fortnite has, and think about how many of them have been able to make it as a pro. Even if we just consider those who make enough to sustain themselves, and include all incomes from tournaments, sponsors, and streams, there are only a fraction of players who can consider “Fortnite” their career.

Furthermore, many of those career players aren’t the best players. They’re Fortnite derived income comes from other sources, most notably their personalities and stream audiences. Ninja might not be winning tournaments, but he’s still one of the most successful career Fortnite players.

Therefore, you should consider this only if you believe it will make a difference to you.

Third Consideration: The best players don’t always make the best teachers

With how common refrains like “those who can’t do, teach” are, it can be hard to remember that teaching is a skill. Not everyone is cut out to be a teacher, in much the same way that not everyone will go pro in an esport. Teaching, developing a lesson plan, working with students, finding solutions, and guiding the hopefuls who come to you all require a set of skills that must often be themselves learned.

This is especially true of those who are exceptionally gifted in their field. It is often difficult for a world class player to teach their skills to anyone other than the other world class players because those skills are layered on top of hundreds of other skills.

It’s not purely mechanical. There are trainable things like reflexes and accuracy, and then more difficult things that only come with experience playing against the best, such as counter-meta decision making (when a player makes a non-meta decision specifically to throw off their opponent).

Bottom line

If you aren’t worried about those considerations, either because you are almost a world class player who has exhausted all other resources, and you think this could make a difference in your chance for success, or because you’re just interested in getting better and don’t care about the price, then you might be the right person to give this a shot.

However, I would advise caution to anyone who believes, as Bugha says, that his Advance Class is “where to start.” If you’re looking to get better in Fortnite, there are plenty of other places to start.