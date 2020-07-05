Competitive Fortnite: 5 Good Landing Locations for Solo Arena

5 great locations for a good start to any competitive game of Fortnite.

These locations emphasize how easy they are to take and how many materials they provice.

(Image Credit: Forbes)

Given the number of tournaments and competitive events scheduled for Fortnite at the moment, many players should be looking for new creative landing locations to improve their game. Here are a few I’ve seen Fortnite content creators recommend.

Assessing landing locations in Fortnite

These locations are going to be much more non-standard than the usual ones. The way these landing locations were assessed was based on their loot, local materials, and how easily it is to rotate out of each location. In a game, you may need to consider other things, like the number of players dropping at or around each location, and where the Battle Bus is flying by.

#1 Fortnite Drop: Hill North of Frenzy Farm

(Image Credit: itsJerian)

This hill features a few local chests and a ton of local materials. ItsJerian shows the route from there, moving east to farm a palette truck before eventually zip lining into Frenzy to collect more chests and materials. The location is good for rotations due to its fairly central location in the map and the boats at Frenzy to move quickly to zone. Due to the number of materials and chests along this route, it’s one of the best ways to kickstart your Fortnite: Arena game and put you in a commanding position to win.

#2 Fortnite Drop: House Northeast of Lazy Lake

(Image Credit: itsJerian)

This small, unassuming location sports a few floor spawn locations and a few chests inside. Immediately outside players can farm wood, brick, and metal early on. Although the start is not all that great on its own, players have an easy route moving north to farm isolated chests out on the map, all the while farming materials until they reach their maximum. The central location in the map is a big plus as it makes rotating to the zone simple. The biggest weakness is the lack of chests, especially compared to the previous route, but max materials and good positioning definitely let players finish their start with all they need to win buildfights and get weapons later.

#3 Fortnite Drop: Submerged Houses Southeast of the Deadpool Cruise Ship

(Image Credit: Beyond)

In the very far north is the cruise ship, and immediately to the southeast are a few flooded houses tucked away into the side of a hill. Poking out of the water are a few roofs that you can land on. The largest house has a few chests inside, in addition to plenty of chug barrels to get you to max shields. The other buildings also hold a few chests and furniture inside to get some quick materials. The challenges of this location are that materials are really reliant on mining furniture or quickly rotating to the land in order to farm up. Rotating is also a bit of a challenge because immediate access to a boat is much less likely, but keep this place in mind if other locations seem to get crowded as it’s not likely to be contested by other Fortnite players.

#4 Fortnite Drop: Rickety Rig, Main Building

I(Image Credits: Aussie Antics)

This one is going to stand out because, unlike the others, this one you can expect to be contested. However, I wanted to include it due to the vault located on the island, and the fact that it is a great location to land at if you can grab decent loot quickly and clear the area before anyone else can get good loot as well. This means you’re going to want to practice getting a good landing. Being the first to land on the roof and open a chest means that anyone else has to divert their landing or risk losing their game of Fortnite to you before they even get to grab a gun. If you secure the roof loot, you can begin descending down the building and grab chests along the way before pushing out to the vault. As a main location in Fortnite, you’ll get plenty of materials, and the island has a few guaranteed launch pads and possible vehicle spawns for rotations.

#5 Fortnite Drop: Houseboat North of Holly Hedges

(Image Credit: Aussie Antics)

This location is small, unassuming, and near to a few major POI’s in Fortnite. The location itself holds a few chests and floor loots. The location also has a few shield barrels and possible boat spawns to give you max shields and a solid rotation. Immediately near to that location are many smaller islands with plenty of other materials. Again, one of the weaknesses is that you’ll be a little light on weapons from this location, but if you know how to build then the full materials and good rotation tools will allow you to develop your game from there and make it to the end.