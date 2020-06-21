Fortnite: Rickety Rig location tips and challenges

The Rickety Rig is a new location added to Fortnite’s Season 3 and hosts one of the first week's challenges.

Located in the southwest direction, the islands encourage players to think differently about how they play the game.

The Rickety Rig is the latest addition to Fortnite’s Season 3 and hosts one of the first week's challenges. Located in the southwest direction, these small islands encourage players to think differently about how they play Fortnite.

What can Fortnite players expect from Rickety Rig?

With the exception of perhaps the Fortilla, Rickety Rig is the location where the presence of water plays the biggest role in how Fortnite players must approach the location.

The entire location is broadly separated into three large hubs, each made of smaller surrounding islands. Landing at the location breaks down Fortnite’s early gameplay into three distinct phases, first clearing your island, second clearing your hub, and third clearing the point of interest as a whole.

Travel between hubs requires water travel vehicles. Safe travel out of the location becomes a priority for the players in the game. Failing to find a way to safety puts the player at risk of being caught in the middle of the water. They need to search for vehicles for a safe passage to the mainland.

Week 1 Challenges at the Rickety Rig

One reason why Fortnite players might want to stop by the Rickety Rig is that the location hosts one of the first week’s challenges.

Players need to search at least seven ammo boxes and chests at the location to earn a sizable amount of XP for their season 3 levels. Given the size of the location and the fact that it is one of Season 3’s biggest point of interests, finding enough boxes and chests to open shouldn’t take players too many attempts.

When leaving, just be sure to take a look at the surrounding islands and make sure that you can exit safely, or else you might find your game cut short due to a crafty observer.