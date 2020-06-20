Fortnite: Ocean and her reservoir of tidal forces

Players who purchase the Fortnite Season 3 Battle Pass can unlock Ocean.

Ocean is also the only boss who comes equipped with a healing item.

Ocean is Ready to Fight! (Image Credit: VG247)

Unlike some bosses, Ocean is very comfortable going for a swim. Players can find her roaming around the Fortilla, or even swimming down below, in a flooded section of Fortnite Season 3’s new map.

Who is Ocean in Fortnite?

Ocean is believed to be the current leader of E.G.O./GHOST and is reported to be a capable boxer, rebel, coordinator, and all-round strong leader. She appears to prefer leading from the front, even if that means being separated from her henchmen from time to time.

You won’t catch her hiding behind her friends.

What do players get for overcoming Ocean?

Ocean's Bottomless Chug Jug



- A delicious refreshment. Gives full health and shield. NOW WITH FREE REFILLS!



Most interestingly, Ocean is the only boss who comes prepared with a healing item, showing that she is always prepared for a fight and is willing to take a punch or two. If you can manage to beat her, she’ll drop the Mythic Chug Jug and Mythic Burst Assault Rifle.

The Burst AR has a moderate zoom when aimed and hits for a meaty 37 damage on body shots. The Chug Jug takes 15 seconds to use and will fully restore health and shields, then have a lengthy cooldown period before it can be used again.

Don’t just beat Ocean- Be Ocean.

You can always count on Fortnite to let you play as your favorite characters. Players who purchase the Fortnite Season 3 Battle Pass can expect to unlock the Ocean skin instantly, as her skin is the level 1 reward. This means there is no wait needed for players who want to put on some pink hair and go for a swim.

And as long as you have the battle pass, you might as well find ways to get some bonus XP and unlock a few of the other skins Fortnite has to offer.