Fortnite: Kit’s Catty Corner’s Killer Keycard Cache

Tucked away near Misty Meadows and Lazy Lake, Fortnite players can find Kit’s Catty Corner on what is now a relatively dry portion of the map.

(Image Credit: FireMonkey/Epic Games)

Fortnite’s new boss might be afraid of water, but that doesn’t mean he’s a pushover. Tucked away near Misty Meadows and Lazy Lake, Fortnite players can find Kit’s Catty Corner on what is now a relatively dry portion of the map.

Who is Kit in Fortnite?

Ghost Kit - "Happy Kit"

Normal Kit - Normal Kit

Kit is the son of the fun loving cat-dad, Meowscles. While his dad is rather buff and intimidating, Kit is much smaller and more soft in appearance.

Kit is the son of the fun loving cat-dad, Meowscles. While his dad is rather buff and intimidating, Kit is much smaller and more soft in appearance. To make up for this, Kit takes advantage of his mechanical knowledge, riding into battle on his mech suit to challenge players who enter his domain.

If you think you can take on Kit’s intellectual prowess, make sure you come prepared and ready for a fight.

Fortnite Players are rewarded for beating Kit:

If you manage to beat Kit at his own home he drops two mythic weapons: a charge shotgun and a shockwave launcher, in addition to the Catty Corner Keycard which can be used to open the Catty Corner Vault where players can find even more goodies.

Kit in Fortnite offers more than just weapons:

Rate this new Charge Shotgun out of 10



Players can get more than a few weapons, though.

Players can get more than a few weapons, though. If fighting Kit isn’t enough, you can also earn your own Kit skin by leveling up your Fortnite Battle Pass. There are multiple ways to earn some much needed bonus XP as well; just keep an eye out for whatever challenges you can complete.

Once the challenges are unlocked, you can go forward and fulfill your dreams of being a mecha-cat in any subsequent games of Fortnite.

Find out more about the Fornite Battle Pass:

Even though the Kit skin in Fortnite may be reason enough to get your own Battle Pass, there’s still plenty more to find for the avid Fortnite player. You can unlock Kit at level 60 in the game, and along the way you’ll gain access to more skins, emotes and other prizes.

No matter what, make sure you’re having fun in the Fortnite game.