Fortnite: How to Level Up Quickly

With the new season, many players are picking up the Fortnite Season 3 Battle Pass and working to quickly level up to unlock new skins, emotes, and other fun cosmetics to customize their game.

If you’re looking to level up fast, here are a few tips you should consider.

(Image Credit: Epic Games)

Complete Fortnite Challenges

Challenges are an easy way to quickly jump your experience forward and earn some unlocks faster than if you were to just play the game normally. Most of the challenges are pretty straightforward, such as dealing damage within 10 seconds of landing at Hydro 16. Other challenges can require a bit more effort to figure out. Still, if you end up in the right area and keep your eyes open you can solve most of them.

Fill Your Fortnite Punch Cards

This season of Fortnite also has a few hidden Punch Cards that players can unlock to give themselves a quick boost of XP. Unlike the challenges, most of these punch cards are for normal gameplay, although it still helps to be aware of them in order to know what to do to get them.

Punch cards can be fulfilled by placing well in matches (top 10), harvesting materials, searching supply drops, llamas, chests, and just about anything else you can search. There are punch cards for eliminations, as well as for eliminations with specific weapons (even the pickaxe!).

Anything more I could say on Fortnite punch cards would be repetition, it’s much better to simply say that these guys have done a great breakdown of punch cards if you want to take a look at them, as there are quite a lot.

Focus on XP Coins

I know a lot of players ignore those brightly colored floating coins in the game, myself included. However, if you’re having trouble completing some of the challenges or staying in the game long enough to complete the punch cards, these coins can add up over time. However, if you’re interested, you might consider training a bit so that you can last long enough to get XP more naturally.