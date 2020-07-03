Fortnite Dreamhack Open Tournament Registration - $250,000 Prize Pool

Dreamhack Ft. Fortnite registration is live, and here's how you can do it.

Players compete to earn a part of the $250,000 prize pool across three regions.

(Image Credit: Dreamhack)

Fortnite is having a major solos tournament in the near future, organized by Dreamhack. The tournament has an open registration and will take place from July 17th to July 26th with scheduling and prizes split between the European region and North American East and West regions.

How to Register for the Fortnite Dreamhack Open

In about 2 hours, sign ups will be available for DreamHack

Open featuring Fortnite!



Sign up link will be posted shortly.https://t.co/EcKCn7uwCx — DreamHack Fortnite (@DreamHackFN) July 3, 2020

Registration is simple, just go to the Dreamhack website and click “Sign Up.” Provide the necessary information and your Fortnite name and the registration should appear on your Epic account. Once registered, wait until the first scheduled heat in your location and play your games. The only requirements are that the registered players have an Epic account and be over the age of 13.

Dreamhack Fortnite Solos Tournament Points System

(Image Credit: Dreamhack)

Like other Fortnite tournaments, this one will operate on a points system in order to determine who the best player is. Players can play a maximum of 10 games during their heats, during which their stats will be tracked in order to calculate their points. Players can earn 60 points for placing first, 53 for placing second, 49 for placing third, and 47-1 points for placing fourth through fiftieth. Anything below fiftieth place will net 0 points.

Additional points will be awarded for eliminations, in this case 5 points per kill. Given the points awarded per kill, it can often be worth it to take on a somewhat risky engagement over passively hoping to make it to the top 25, as each higher placement only nets 1 additional point until you make top three. Until then, each kill is worth five times as many points as outliving an additional person.

Scheduling and Locations

Welcome to the DreamHack Open featuring Fortnite!



🔸$250,000 up for grabs every month.

🔸North American & European regions only.

🔸Open participation (13+)



Learn more about the online event: https://t.co/tJ3v7jaZBP pic.twitter.com/7YAs9xSyE0 — DreamHack Fortnite (@DreamHackFN) June 22, 2020

Players are recommended to register for the Fortnite tournament set on the server they regularly play on, although they are allowed to register wherever they choose. Europe and NA East will play their first two heats on July 17th, while NA West will play on July 24th, with the top 250 players from each heat advancing to the Grand Final Qualifiers.

These 500 players will then play up to 10 matches again, on the day after their respective heats, with only the top 100 advancing to the grand finals. Grand finals will take place the following day and feature the top 100 players of each region playing eight games in sequence to see who can earn the top prize.

Prize Distribution and Future Dreamhack Fortnite Tournaments

(Image Credit: Dreamhack)

Dreamhack has announced that they will be doing monthly Fortnite tournaments through to January 2021, giving players plenty of chances to win prizes by playing in these tournaments. While prize distribution may change in future events, their first tournament splits up the prize pool as shown above.

This split suggests that they expect the greatest competition to be centered on the EU and NA East pools. However, if you are unsatisfied with the prize pool in your region, you will be pleased to know that you can register for any, or even every, tournament in order to try your luck on each server. Naturally, this would bring with it a disadvantage with regards to ping, but there’s no penalty to being registered to and competing within each tournament.

Best of luck players!