Competitive Fortnite NA East: EmadGG Trios Cup - $10,000 Prize

Fortnite's competitive scene has a new tournament, this one for NA East.

Fans can watch at the viewing party hosted by TSM_EmadGG on Twitch.

(Image Credit: @EmadGG)

Competitive Fortnite is having another tournament today, this time for players on the North America - East servers. This time around it will be hosted by the Fortnite streamer TSM_EmadGG.

Register for the EmadGG Trios Cup

Type 1 if you're ready for the EmadGG Cup! Win or Lose, it's GGs Only!

-This is a Trios cup so grab your teammates to compete!

- The Cup has two rounds and is for the NAE Region available on ALL PLATFORMS

- Register to unlock this event in the link belowhttps://t.co/67JudStQ2Q — TSM EmadGG CUP (@EmadGG) July 1, 2020

Fortnite teams who want to try their luck at the $10,000 prize can sign up and compete can do so here. Players who followed competitive Fortnite will already know how to tournament gets organized, but for everyone else you’ll want to check out the scoring sheet below the registration link. Teams will earn points based on how they place at the end of their games, and how many eliminations they earn in each game. A win is six points, top 2-12 is three points, and lower can be two or one point. Each elimination is an additional point.

Because of this, aggressive teams that rack up a lot of kills may earn more points than passive teams that survive longer. The top 33 scoring trios will advance to the second round where they will play together to see who can win that prize.

EmadGG Fortnite Viewing Party

literally just woke up https://t.co/rIK2xypYVx — TSM EmadGG CUP (@EmadGG) July 2, 2020

Just like before, the host of this tournament will have a viewing party available on Twitch where fans of Competitive Fortnite. The tournament begins at 3:00pm EST and will end at 11:00pm EST, so be sure to check around then to see who is streaming, or playing.

Competitive Fortnite and You

Just a reminder, this tournament is free to enter, is open to everyone, can be played on any platform, and can be a great way to try your luck at a massive prize. However, even if playing competitive Fortnite isn’t for you, you can still enjoy watching it. The Fortnite competitive scene has a lot to offer you and you can learn a lot just by watching a few streamers. Good luck everyone!