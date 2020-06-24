Fortnite Season 3: Top 5 Best Landing Zones

The first thing any Fortnite player can do to give themselves an edge over the competition is to pick a great landing zone.

The right landing can make or break the start of a game, so here are a few suggestions to get you started.

Izaak FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10

(Image Credit: Newsbreak)

A quick note, the best available landing zone on any particular game may change as a result of things like the Fortnite Airbus’s travel route or where the other 99 players decide to land. Therefore, just because someplace is listed as a great place to land, does not mean that it will always be the best place to land for you.

Fortnite Landing Suggestions:

#5: Misty Meadows

Misty Meadows makes this list because of its sheer density of content. Multiple buildings, plenty of loot, decent resources, and all at a location near to the center of the map make it an easy to get to location that should leave any player, or team, well stocked to take on the rest of the game. Perhaps its biggest weakness is that this ease of access also makes it a location that is likely to get lots of players at the start, at least when they aren’t being diverted through challenges. Even a good location in Fortnite can become a death trap if enough people are competing for the same loot.

#4 Sweaty Sands

How To Use A Fishing Pole To Ride Behind A Loot Shark At Sweaty Sands#fortnite #aquaman #fortnitechapter2season3 pic.twitter.com/Ia1HHUeGgk — WowFactor88 (@Wowfactor_88) June 23, 2020

Fortnite Season 3’s water level update has left Sweaty Sands in a bit of a wet state. The addition of water to the location has slightly altered how players are encouraged to approach and compete within this spot. Its biggest weaknesses are that the location is fairly spread apart, so looting it might take a while and be risky if there are long range observers. However, given the resources a player or team can expect to take with them, and the fact that vehicle transport is readily available, make this location a great start to a game. If a player can survive the area, moving on to other locations should be easy.

#3 Rickety Rig

I feel like rickety rig is one of the best spots in #fortnite cause you get a free supply drop on spawn pic.twitter.com/I1s8BXBdEc — Sever (@_Sever_04_) June 21, 2020

This new location in Fortnite offers quite a bit to players looking for a strong start. With its own vault, this location will almost always give players what they want for power, mobility, and resources. However, this loot actually makes this location a bit dangerous as there will almost always be competitors fighting over those same things. The one major consideration with this location is that it is divided into three smaller hubs, meaning that travel within the location can be risky without a vehicle (or shark) to speed yourself up. Still, coming out ahead here will put any Fortnite player on track to be in a commanding position by the end of the game.

#2 Retail Row

Alright, this location might be a bit of a personal favorite of mine. Basically unchanged since chapter 1 of Fortnite, this location has always been a strong location for players to land at. It has a fair amount of loot density and it’s wide enough to support multiple players or teams. Because it’s on the drier part of the map, it doesn’t have any vehicles for players to take (yet). But none of that really matters because players who have been playing for a while can take advantage of the fact that they know this location inside and out. That, and the fact that this location will almost always give you all the resources you need, are what keep this location strong no matter what happens to rest of the Fortnite map.

#1 The Pawntoon (Random Boat)

Do you guys know about the secret loot boat in Fortnite — NickyD (@NeptuneNick2) June 21, 2020

This location basically needs to be on any list of drop zones. Randomly spawning around the map each game, this boat gives players almost everything they could want in a location that is quickly becoming one of the worst kept secrets of Fortnite Season 3. Packed with chests, shields, ammo, healing items, and all the metal and wood you could want, the pawntoon is easily the strongest location a player can leave from. The biggest weaknesses are that it may simply be in a bad location given the random spawning. Also, while it can easily stock up a single player, it can be a little awkward when a team, or multiple teams, attempt to divide the location between themselves. Still, with the amount of tools it gives players it would be hard to find a better location to leave from in Fortnite Season 3.